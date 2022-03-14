Notable Neighbor Tim Campbell: Icard pastor spreads smiles while dressed as The Colonel

It has been slow through this pandemic, but we try to go out in the community and spread cheer everywhere. That’s my motto, “Spreading cheer everywhere.” We have been in the rest homes. I went as The Colonel. Of course, I go as a pastor but I go dressed as The Colonel.

Sometimes, I get invited to go to birthdays. I’ve got a birthday song I sing. I call it, “The Colonel’s Birthday Song.” On the last day of last year, we did an anniversary party. I entertained as The Colonel and Brenda went with me. We sang a couple songs and played a game with them.

Sometimes, we’ll go to KFC and buy about four dozen cookies to take to businesses. We’ll go in and say, “We want to bring you a gift for working so hard.” We take cookies to the hospital and the rest homes. We take cookies there and give them to the workers, especially during this pandemic. We’ve done that twice.

Favorite things to do as The Colonel