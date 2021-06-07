Notable Neighbor Thomas Peterson: A dentist’s secret to a full-“filling” life

With retirement on the horizon, dentist Thomas Peterson describes his life journey in a simple but meaningful sentence: “God is good.”

Peterson has practiced dentistry for more than 50 years. After graduating from UNC-Chapel Hill, he spent 17 years in Florida, one year in Puerto Rico, and six years in Indiana before he moved to Hickory. He has practiced dentistry here for 28 years.

Peterson lives with purpose, constantly seeking ways to love and serve others. He says he begins every day by reading his Bible, noting a difference when he does not start there. He also had his Bible in hand while being interviewed.

Peterson is more than a dentist. He is a tennis coach, a motorcyclist, a volunteer, and a prayer warrior. Peterson and his wife have served Safe Harbor, a program dedicated to rebuilding, renewing and recovery, since its beginning in the early 2000s. They have also participated in multiple mission trips to places such as Haiti and Puerto Rico. A little less than a year ago, he began serving at Sunny Valley, a public housing community, where he prays for people who have lived vastly different lives from his own.

“I’m busier right now than I’ve been in a long time,” he says. He goes to Sunny Valley twice a week to pray with the people there and meet their needs.