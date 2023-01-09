Notable Neighbor Theresa Cannon creates food wax melts that look good enough to eat

It seems odd to have chicken nuggets for sale in a store that specializes in crystals and spiritual jewelry, but it makes sense when customers learn the nuggets are actually photorealistic wax melts.

Theresa Cannon, 24, is an artist who has started crafting food look-alike wax melts. One of her latest creations is the chicken nugget set, which includes wax ketchup.

The replica nuggets don’t smell like chicken though, Cannon said. They smell like vanilla.

Other than wax melts, Cannon crafts wire-wrap jewelry, cuts and polishes crystals and gems and creates detailed wood burnings.

Cannon co-owns Mystical Uniques with her mother, Sherry Weller. Together, the two craft a variety of handmade products.

Metaphysical stores typically sell items for spiritual practices and items considered as having spiritual and/or healing properties, such as crystals and gems. Mystical Uniques also carries pendulums, dream catchers and wands.

“Ninety percent of the things here that are not (a crystal or gem), we make ourselves,” Cannon said. “Like the sage sprays. My mother makes those and the wands. I do the jewelry and things like that.”

A handful of people have come in to say crystal healing and gemstone magic are a hoax, but Cannon said no one has gotten out of line or told her crystals and gems are evil.

“The Earth has its own natural energy and vibrations, and the crystals and rocks come from the earth.”

She added, “Everyone is going to have their own opinions on something, and I respect all decisions.”

Cannon said art is her passion, and she has worked in numerous mediums since middle school.

Art is also her stress relief, Cannon said. When life is tough, she relaxes by watching Netflix and working on her latest piece.

Cannon incorporates crystals and gems into her work. She also enjoys collecting them. She has a large collection at home, and every crystal and gem in the shop is hers until sold. If the business suddenly closed, she said, she would inherit every crystal and gem in the store.

“I get (crystals and gems) from all over the world,” Cannon said. “I get them from Indonesia, China and Madagascar, and I’ve probably touched half of the states in the U.S. I love it.”

Cannon buys most of her stock online, she said. She added that vendors are researched and vetted before she places an order.

The rest of the interview was edited for length and clarity.

What is your favorite crystal or gem?

My top three would probably be labradorite, flower agate and opal. They’re pretty. Opal is one of the few stones that I cut and polish a lot, because I love to see the colors. I can create the colors, basically. Well, I don’t create the colors, but I create the polish that provides the color intensity. And I absolutely love it. Labradorite, off the top of my head I cannot remember the healing properties, but I love them and it’s pretty. And then flower agate, it looks like little flowers are encased in it.

What makes you happy?

Definitely crystals, my store and my children. My mother is a big player in that. I spend a lot of time with my mother. I’ll go home from work and hang out with her for like an hour (to) an hour-and-a-half, just chatting about nothing. I’m not even sure how (some topics) come up, but (they do). Then, I usually steal her ice cream.

What motivates you?

My children motivate me a lot. Before, I did not want children. And now I know what I was missing out on. I love it. It definitely motivates me to stand up for myself. … When I was with my ex-husband (and even) before that, I put others before myself. My kids taught me to make time for myself and do what I want. … And that is how I got into the business. My ex-husband was like, “Your business will go nowhere.” I started it online … And now where am I? I left (him), and I have a store, a license and a car.

What advice would you give others?

Don’t be too cautious. Like, be cautious and keep your guard up, especially in public nowadays, but don’t turn down the idea of doing something you want to do just because you have a few doubts. I had doubts about my business, but I pushed them to the side so I could grow into the business, and I love it. Don’t do (something) if you financially can’t or have health reasons. But unless there’s a dire reason, do it. That’s how I put it, because you only live once and I am, right now, living life in the fullest, in a safe way.