Notable Neighbor: Terry Phillips, local pastor, joins LR community

There are just a lot of things that if I had not had those deep wounds I would have never discovered.

On why he chose to go to college:

I only went to college because of the influence of my Sunday school teacher. She had gone to St. Augustine and she was a teacher here in Hickory.

She saw something in me and her advice was, “you can do anything you put your mind to.” I know that sounds cliché, but it was enough to make me believe that college was a reality and something I could really achieve.

She’s the reason why I chose Winston-Salem State. I was able to finish my degree and come back as a pastor here while she was still alive. The church I am currently in was given to me by her late husband, who made sure that if I decided to move back they would give the property over for me to be able to oversee it.

That advice I know had a lot of influence on me going to college and doing many of the other things I have done since.

On how he wishes to be remembered:

There’s an old Christian song that says “May the works I’ve done speak for me.”