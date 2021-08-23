Notable Neighbor: Terry Phillips, local pastor, joins LR community

Terry Phillips came back to Catawba County to pursue his passion for helping others as Lenoir-Rhyne University’s director of multicultural affairs.
Phillips is a local pastor of the City of Praise church in Conover, where he’s served for 29 years. He grew up in Conover, but hasn’t lived in the county for years. The Lenoir-Rhyne position brought him back.
In his new role, Phillips oversees the Office of Multicultural Affairs, which works to create and support a diverse community on campus. The office works to make sure underrepresented groups have equal access to education and opportunities, according to Lenoir-Rhyne.
Outside of his position with Lenoir-Rhyne, Phillips enjoys working out at least five to six times a week and authoring books as a ghost writer. He gets all of his energy and motivation from God and his family, he said.
He recently discussed his ambitions and career. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
On his motivation
and childhood:Aside from my spirituality, which is very important to me, my children are my key motivators, and my family.
My father is still alive. He is 83, but my mother passed when I was 18 months old. I am the 11th out of 12 children, my mother is gone, but my father was very instrumental in making sure that all of us stayed together and were raised together.
A lot of what I do outside of my spirituality is in the name of my mother, whom I’ve never really met, and my father who has just been my hero all the way through adolescence up until now.”
On his happiness
and spirituality:Church has a lot to do with my happiness, being able to impact people and knowing that people’s lives have been changed because of what I do every day brings me tremendous happiness.
I am very close to my siblings. We spend a lot of time together hanging out, that keeps me very balanced, and my two children certainly are a huge inspiration.
On his past:
I wouldn’t change a thing. Everything, even the stuff that broke my heart added so much value to my life.
Growing up in Catawba County, I really didn’t have any idea about college. I am the first of my family, the only of my family, to go to college and earn a degree at this point. To have earned four degrees was something I never had imagined, because it was not present in the home.
Life itself, relationship wise, created some very dark nights, but out of it was birthed a lot of incredible ideas. I don’t think I would have been writing, I don’t think I would be working in higher education.
There are just a lot of things that if I had not had those deep wounds I would have never discovered.
On why he chose to go to college:
I only went to college because of the influence of my Sunday school teacher. She had gone to St. Augustine and she was a teacher here in Hickory.
She saw something in me and her advice was, “you can do anything you put your mind to.” I know that sounds cliché, but it was enough to make me believe that college was a reality and something I could really achieve.
She’s the reason why I chose Winston-Salem State. I was able to finish my degree and come back as a pastor here while she was still alive. The church I am currently in was given to me by her late husband, who made sure that if I decided to move back they would give the property over for me to be able to oversee it.
That advice I know had a lot of influence on me going to college and doing many of the other things I have done since.
On how he wishes to be remembered:
There’s an old Christian song that says “May the works I’ve done speak for me.”
I walked into Olive Garden about three months ago and there was a student from Hickory High there. (I met her when I) was doing work for the Catawba County Council on Adolescents.
Right before I left (the county) I started the nonprofit College-Prep Buddies, and I took about 40 kids on a college tour. Latinos, Blacks, whites, Hmong students — it was all students from the community I had made contact with. I took this student, along with many of her peers. I hadn’t really thought of this student in particular, until I was here and I wanted to get something to eat and ended up at Olive Garden.
Before I could get to the doors, all I could hear was “Mr. Phillips, Mr. Phillips.” She was able to tell me about her life and how being in the program made a difference. That’s how I want to be remembered. I want people to say “he had an impact in my life that changed something about what I was doing, where I was going, and it went for better.”