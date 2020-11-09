Notable Neighbor Terry Clark: He may work with planes, but he also loves trains

Walk into Hickory Regional Airport Manager Terry Clark's office and you'll see a large picture of a steam engine train.

“One thing people may be surprised to know about me is that I love trains,” Clark said.

Clark said it seems to interest people and makes them wonder why the airport manager has pictures of trains at his office at the airport.

“My grandson Beckett also likes trains and planes,” he said. “I joke that the other grandparents can’t compete with me because I have a lot of big toys — planes and trains.”

Clark, 58, has worked at the Hickory Regional Airport since 1983. “I oversee the airport to make sure it is maintained to the highest standard for the FAA and the City of Hickory,” Clark said.

He said 11 full-time and three part-time employees work at the airport. “We fuel and move aircraft in and out of hangars, maintain all runways and taxiways for safety to the aviation users,” he said.

When Clark isn’t working at the airport, he is working on his family farm in Hudson. “In some ways, my hobbies are related to managing the airport,” he said. “I enjoy working and maintaining my family farm. Both require maintaining a lot of acreage. The farm brings me enjoyment and relaxation."