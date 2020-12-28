Notable Neighbor Teresa Slaughter spends time helping others

For Christmas this year Teresa Slaughter wanted one thing: To give gifts to senior citizens in and around Maiden.
“My family asked what I wanted for Christmas, and I told them I wanted help buying things to put in gift bags for my people,” Slaughter said. 'Her people' are seniors who she delivers food to through the Meals on Wheels program.
Meals on Wheels, part of Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services, is a program that delivers meals to individuals who are unable to purchase or prepare their own meals.
Slaughter and her family put together gift bags for folks on her route and for seniors involved with the Seniors Morning Out program in Maiden. They were able to make 42 bags filled with hygiene items, snacks and activity books.
She also made each senior a lap blanket with material donated by South Fork Industries in Maiden. She delivered the gift bags right before Christmas.
For the past five years, 61-year-old Slaughter has volunteered her time to Meals on Wheels to help provide food to local seniors. She got her start after her sister passed away.
“After my sister passed I don’t know if I was depressed or what, but I didn’t want to get out of bed. I didn’t want to do anything,” Slaughter admitted. When her husband saw an ad in the newspaper looking for Meals on Wheels volunteers, her interest was piqued.
“I went in and did the training, and I’ve been doing it ever since,” Slaughter said. “I love it. I’ve always liked to help people — it’s just my nature.”
Slaughter connects with the people as she delivers meals to their homes. “When you meet these people, they make you feel like family,” she said. “They are always so appreciative of you and saying thank you.”
One lady Slaughter delivers to is special to her. “She’s 94, living by herself still, and I’ve been delivering to her for at least three years,” Slaughter said. “She is just so sweet and appreciative. She’s really touched my heart. I don’t have a grandma, but she’s the closest thing to one that I’ve got now.”
Slaughter continued volunteering even through the pandemic. “I’ve been delivering more now; I just love keeping up with my people, and I really miss them when I don’t get to see them,” she said.
Slaughter received the Giving of the Heart Award this year from Catawba County United Way. “I was so honored, but I don’t feel like I deserved it,” she said. “I didn’t do anything out of the ordinary. I just took people food. It made me feel really special, but I don’t need any recognition.”
Slaughter plans to continue volunteering as long as she’s able. She is also teaching her grandchildren the value of volunteer work. “It tickles my heart to see my grandbabies volunteer with me,” she said.
When asked what she would say to someone interested in volunteering with Meals on Wheels, Slaughter said, “It's worth every single second that you do it. Sometimes we're the only people they see, and we get to be a ray of sunshine in their lives. That’s what makes it all worth it.”
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.