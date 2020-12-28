Notable Neighbor Teresa Slaughter spends time helping others

“I went in and did the training, and I’ve been doing it ever since,” Slaughter said. “I love it. I’ve always liked to help people — it’s just my nature.”

Slaughter connects with the people as she delivers meals to their homes. “When you meet these people, they make you feel like family,” she said. “They are always so appreciative of you and saying thank you.”

One lady Slaughter delivers to is special to her. “She’s 94, living by herself still, and I’ve been delivering to her for at least three years,” Slaughter said. “She is just so sweet and appreciative. She’s really touched my heart. I don’t have a grandma, but she’s the closest thing to one that I’ve got now.”

Slaughter continued volunteering even through the pandemic. “I’ve been delivering more now; I just love keeping up with my people, and I really miss them when I don’t get to see them,” she said.

Slaughter received the Giving of the Heart Award this year from Catawba County United Way. “I was so honored, but I don’t feel like I deserved it,” she said. “I didn’t do anything out of the ordinary. I just took people food. It made me feel really special, but I don’t need any recognition.”