Notable Neighbor Tennille Baker: Teacher gets adrenaline rush racing her dragster

When Tennille Baker isn’t working in the classroom, she can often be found in a garage or on the track.

Baker, 45, of Bethlehem, has been racing dragsters for about 18 years and teaching for 23 years. Her husband of 21 years Todd Baker, 49, got her started on racing.

Baker spent the last three years as academic facilitator at Clyde Campbell Elementary, which is part of Catawba County Schools.

“Every time I crawl in that car, it’s a learning experience for me,” Baker said “Usually, if I lose, it’s my mistake. I try to learn from that mistake and get better from it. It’s the same way when I’m in the classroom, teaching kids. I want my kids to be successful. I’m going to do anything and everything I can to be the best that I can be.”

Baker discussed her passion for racing. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How did you get into racing?

When I met Todd, he was already racing. I loved racing, and I had been a leadfoot my whole life. My family was always connected to racing in some way. We had family members that raced. Racing is huge here, whether it’s round and round racing, dirt track racing or drag racing.

When I started dating Todd, I started going to the racetrack with him on a regular basis. I became fascinated with the fact you have to predict what your car is going to run. The track temperatures affect how your car’s going to run. All weather factors, air density, vapor pressure, water in the air, everything affects the way the cars will run.

I started studying the numbers for him — really trying to find a pattern and routine with the consistency of his car. I got to where when we would dial in his car, we could just about guarantee he was going to run the number that I would say. Dialing in is predicting the time he would finish the race.

The more I was involved in it, the more I got to see that these other women and other girls were starting to race, because drag racing is a family oriented sport. Todd was like, “I really want you to race, too.” He said, “Would it be something that you’d be interested in?” And I said, “Well, sure.” We got married in April and by May of that year I had my first dragster.

I didn’t have a clue what was going on my first race. The shifter hung up and it didn’t shift. I went down the track in first gear the whole entire way. Todd said it was a miracle the car didn’t blow up. The motor was fine and then after I got my bearings in order. I went to Maryland and I won my first national event. It was the Torco President’s Cup Nationals at Maryland International Speedway in the early 2000s.

How do you feel when you’re in the car and a race is about to start?

Well, first of all, I just try to race my race. I don’t care who my opponent is or what’s in the lane beside of me. I race my race, so I’m completely focused. I want to be smart, and outwit my opponent. When I’m there, I try to zone everything out.

When I’m pulling up to the starting line, I’m completely focused on my reaction time, because reaction time can win you a race and it can lose you a race. I practice a lot with my reaction times, because I want to be consistent. When I’m sitting there in the car, I always take deep breaths.

I also make sure that my safety gear is right. I always run through my mind, if the throttle hangs up, what am I going to do? Sometimes, I’ll sit in my car, close my eyes and make sure that I can do it with my eyes closed. I can push it in neutral. I can flip off the switch. I can pull the parachute. I know where everything is on my car before I go down the track, because that’s how comfortable I need to be.

It’s exciting. It’s an adrenaline rush. When you take off you’re moving at such a quick speed that your decisions have to be made in split seconds.

Have you ever had any wrecks or close calls?

Yes, I’ve had some scary events. One time the gas cap came off my car. Anytime water, oil, or any kind of substance like that gets under your tires, as you’re going down the track, it’s like being on ice. The whole hind end of your car will come out from under you. That’s basically what happened to me.

Some people try to stay in it, I’m not going to do that. If I get sideways or if I get really out of shape — that’s what they call it — I’ll let up. I’m not doing anything stupid. When people won’t let up that is really what causes them to wreck.

I think that if I ever wreck, I probably would never race again. Just to be honest with you, because it would scare the crap out of me.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.