Notable neighbor Tara Bland: I don’t think I’d be happy to be complacent

When Tara Bland needs to take a step back from her work, she heads outside and walks the campus of the SALT Block.
Some days, she wanders through the Catawba Science Center to see kids learning and having fun. Other days, Bland meanders through the Hickory Museum of Art to see what colorful and creative artwork is on display.
It’s a reminder of what she’s working to keep together as the executive director of the SALT Block Foundation, the nonprofit that keeps the SALT Block buildings maintained and helps the organizations that reside there work together.
Bland has been executive director since 2014, but it’s not her only involvement in the community. She’s also on the board for Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley, Rotary Club of Hickory, Hickory Greenway Harvest and the Service League of Hickory. In recent years, Bland served as the president of the Service League of Hickory and the Rotary Club of Hickory.
When she’s not busy with her SALT Block job, community work and raising her kids, Bland also plans events through Tara B’s Eventful Planning and runs It’s My Party Rentals with her husband Travis.
In all things, Bland excels at planning, she said.
“I think God just said, ‘Hey, let me create this job you’re good at.’ Herding people, telling people what they need to do when they need to do it,” Bland said. “It’s my forte.”
Bland says she is “as Hickory and as Catawba County as they come.” That’s why she uses her planning skill to help the community through nonprofit work, volunteer work and creating special days for couples getting married or celebrating milestones, she said.
“People ask, ‘Why do you do this and this and this?’ Well it all kind of connects in some way,” she said.
Bland recently answered questions about her career and volunteer work. Answers have been edited for clarity.
What are you most passionate about?I think service. Service is probably my most overriding passion. I’m am definitely a servant leader.
And being there for people and being compassionate and being a sounding board for people, I think is important. People just want to be heard and feel like they’re important and that people care about them. A lot of what I do is focused on that, too.
Why do you do
all you do?I love being involved and giving back. Growing up in this community, I think it’s important to be involved. I love this town. I love Hickory, and I love being a part of it.
Everyone is like, “Why do you do all this?” Well, I don’t think I’d be happy to be complacent. I think that being involved in these pieces of the puzzle helps create me and my community and the people I know and work with. It’s all connected.
How do you find the time?
I don’t. People ask me that a lot, they’re like, “Tara, you’re just too busy, you need to slow down.” But I’m a servant leader, and I find joy in service and I enjoy what I do. It’s not a drudge to me.
Yes, I am tired but you can be equally as tired from laying around as you can from working all the time. So I find enjoyment in it. I don’t know what I would be like if I wasn’t busy. I think everything fits in where it needs to.
Why do you like planning events?
Helping people find the right plan. I’m definitely a planner, and I’m very Type A. Everything has its place and time.
When I help couples with weddings, I want to help them to get started on the right foot and help them with the process. If they bring me on at the beginning, they get the best out of me.
It’s really project management. That is what I do here (at the SALT Block) and planning weddings. I don’t like to just sit back and just watch. I want to help it happen.
What experiences stick with you?
I think they all carry with me. I’m not trying to be generic when I say that. Everything I do is a new experience that helps me do the next thing.
Learning from each thing makes me a better planner, makes me a better executive director. Being able to step back from each experience and being able to evaluate it and think about what I am going to be able to do next, and build on it. I am constantly needing to learn and redevelop myself. Experiential learning is huge for me.
What did you take away from the COVID-19 pandemic?
I think a big part of my story is the pandemic. Last year in March of 2020 I was going to have this great concert here (at the SALT Block). We were getting ready to gear up for our busiest year at It’s My Party. So we went from our best year to 2020, and we had to close the doors. I had to close the doors at the SALT Block and at It’s My Party.
It gave us a really good time to have perspective. It slowed us down. We really had to relearn what normal is. We had to learn how to help each other and cope together.
I learned: Don’t underestimate the unexpected. I’m a person of patterns and habits and things have to happen the way they’re supposed to happen. And my very Type A self got thrown under the bus, drove over a couple of times and got back up.
I found we’re better together; we’re stronger together.