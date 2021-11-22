Notable neighbor Tara Bland: I don’t think I’d be happy to be complacent

How do you find the time?

I don’t. People ask me that a lot, they’re like, “Tara, you’re just too busy, you need to slow down.” But I’m a servant leader, and I find joy in service and I enjoy what I do. It’s not a drudge to me.

Yes, I am tired but you can be equally as tired from laying around as you can from working all the time. So I find enjoyment in it. I don’t know what I would be like if I wasn’t busy. I think everything fits in where it needs to.

Why do you like planning events?

Helping people find the right plan. I’m definitely a planner, and I’m very Type A. Everything has its place and time.

When I help couples with weddings, I want to help them to get started on the right foot and help them with the process. If they bring me on at the beginning, they get the best out of me.

It’s really project management. That is what I do here (at the SALT Block) and planning weddings. I don’t like to just sit back and just watch. I want to help it happen.

What experiences stick with you?