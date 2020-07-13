Notable Neighbor Suzanne White: Library director, volunteer looks forward to next chapter in her life

Some parents aren’t sure what to do with themselves after their children leave home for college or work. Others see a new journey.
That is how Suzanne White felt when her daughter left home for college more than seven years ago. “I decided it was a perfect time to tackle new challenges, find new opportunities to innovate and make a positive impact, and to share my passions for early literacy, lifelong learning, and community engagement,” White said. So she became the Catawba County Library Director.
Originally from Roanoke, Virginia, White received a bachelor’s degree in English from Mary Washington College and her master’s degree in Library Sciences at UNC Chapel Hill.
As the county’s library director, White has learned a lot about her surrounding community. “This community and the people here are resilient, friendly and helpful, and are the best advocates and collaborators,” White said. She added that her favorite part of the job has been, “working with so many dedicated people in the library, local government, and in the community.”
Apart from her role as library director, White volunteers often. “I’ve volunteered in a couple main areas of focus: providing meals for the hungry and basic necessities for those in need, reading with preschool and elementary school students, and serving with other early literacy and community-building initiatives,” she explained.
“I believe (volunteering is) vital to help those who are less fortunate, to be a passionate and active advocate for equity, and to do everything we can to give children a strong foundation for growth and success,” White added.
As White approaches her retirement in August, she reflects on what she hopes has been her greatest contribution to the community: “Hopefully it’s been the building of relationships and a real focus on collaboration to accomplish shared goals, and enhancing equity in access to empowering resources and services that improve quality of life for people,” she said.
White looks to retirement as another journey. “I’m looking forward to spending fun time with family, exploring new ideas, spaces, and places, continuing to serve in my community, enjoying literature, art, and the outdoors, and paddling every new body of water I can find,” she said.
“I’ll really miss all the dedicated teammates and partners I’ve worked with over the years, and being involved in bringing powerful resources and services to the community,” White continued. “I’ll stay in touch, though, and look forward to finding new ways to connect!”
What advice would you give to the next Library Director?
“Remember that everyone has something important and valuable to contribute, and that our job and challenge as leaders is to bring out the best in our teams, to share a strategic vision, to foster innovation and community building, and to work from a place of facilitating as opposed to ‘managing’—knowing that we are always better together!”
What is the best advice you have received? Who gave the advice?
“My parents, from an early age and throughout my life, have fostered the notion of being true to myself and to others, doing what matters most, working hard to make a difference, and working with others to weave our shared dreams into positive change.”
What are you reading now?
“’‘So You Want to Talk About Race,’ by Ijeoma Oluo — it’s a powerful and thought-provoking work, and we’re working on a community read for it!”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.