Notable Neighbor: Susan Stevens

Susan Stevens first discovered yoga while in college.
The Cincinnati native first pursued yoga as a hobby but she’s been a teacher for the last 12 years.
Stevens, 65, said her teaching focuses on a style known as gentle yoga, a style that is meant to be adaptable to all types of people.
Several of Stevens’ students praised Stevens for being supportive.
Melanie Katz, who attends the yoga classes, said Stevens takes care of students by doing thing like going to people's homes and doing specialized yoga with people recovering from medical conditions. “She’s just an amazing example of how to live well, care for others” Katz said.
Stevens discussed her approach to teaching yoga in a recent interview. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Favorite thing about teaching and doing yoga:
I really find joy in watching people come to a yoga class, being brave enough to do that and watching their improvement in their body, their mind and their spirits.
And right now we need yoga more than ever during these challenging times.
People are coming to me with high anxiety, low mood, and heightened sensitivity and by practicing yoga it helps bring balance and reduce stress in the physical and mental body and it’s an energy shift. And I feel that myself when I practice yoga, and I see that in my yoga students.
And if I can help at least one person find that peace and that balance in their life, then that’s what brings me joy. So, just sharing the practice of yoga and sharing my knowledge with others and watching them grow is what I love the best.
On her approach to teaching yoga:
I think with my specialty being gentle yoga it is a little bit unique in that it is adaptive to everybody regardless of what physical or mental limitations they might bring to class.
I am able to offer modifications for the yoga practice. I’m able to offer alternative things. If something is not working, say, for their lower back or their knee or whatever.
I’ve had a lot of people come to me who say they tried yoga once and they hated it and it was too hard and it hurt them. And with me being a gentle yoga teacher, yoga should not hurt at all.
So I guess that’s my uniqueness is that gentle and adaptable approach.
On her favorite pose:
Most people, and probably including myself, the favorite pose is called Shavasana.
Shavasana is the final relaxation pose where you lie flat on your back, allow the earth to receive you, allow the practice to assimilate in the body, mind and spirit and it’s just a final letting go.
On emotional and funny moments during yoga classes:
Let’s say yoga is a letting go, yoga is a release.
And when that happens sometimes people cry, sometimes laugh, sometimes people burp and sometimes people fart and it’s all good, it’s all a letting go.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
