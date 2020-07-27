Notable Neighbor: Susan Stevens

And if I can help at least one person find that peace and that balance in their life, then that’s what brings me joy. So, just sharing the practice of yoga and sharing my knowledge with others and watching them grow is what I love the best.

On her approach to teaching yoga:

I think with my specialty being gentle yoga it is a little bit unique in that it is adaptive to everybody regardless of what physical or mental limitations they might bring to class.

I am able to offer modifications for the yoga practice. I’m able to offer alternative things. If something is not working, say, for their lower back or their knee or whatever.

I’ve had a lot of people come to me who say they tried yoga once and they hated it and it was too hard and it hurt them. And with me being a gentle yoga teacher, yoga should not hurt at all.

So I guess that’s my uniqueness is that gentle and adaptable approach.

On her favorite pose:

Most people, and probably including myself, the favorite pose is called Shavasana.