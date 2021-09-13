Notable Neighbor Sharon Noble: Hickory woman turns true life story into children's book

Nearly 20 years have passed since Sharon “Tuddy” Noble first wrote about a particularly memorable encounter in which she saved a small bird from the clutches of her cat.

In her own words, the story languished in her desk for that period. With some help from her husband Oliver, the draft found its way to Redhawk Publishing based at Catawba Valley Community College.

The story was published as a children’s book last month under the title “Miss Tuddy, Spats and Little Wren.”

Noble, a 75-year-old Hickory resident, recounted the events that inspired the story.

She was wrapping presents a few days before Christmas in 2000 when she heard a scratching noise in the chimney.

Noble opened the damper and out fell some black soot and a small wren. Spats, Noble’s black-and-white cat, ran after the bird which flew away, first to a house plant and later to a bookshelf.

To protect the wren, Noble took Spats into a room but apparently forgot to latch the door. The cat found its way back into the room with the bird and continued its pursuit before Noble put him back in the room and ensured the door was secure.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}