Notable Neighbor Scott Jandrew: He has served the Mountain View Community for 27 years as a firefighter

Scott Jandrew, 46, has volunteered his time as a firefighter at Mountain View for 26 years. Last year he was named chief.
Jandrew said he was born in Buffalo, NY, and moved to Catawba County when he was 12. His father served as a volunteer firefighter while in New York.
“Many of my uncles, and cousins and my grandfather I believe were all firefighters at some point in their lives…,” he said. “So I’ve been around it my whole life in minimal fashion, so to speak.”
Jandrew started with Mountain View in 1994. While volunteering at Mountain View he also worked at MDI (Merchants Distributors) in Hickory.
Jandrew was named Mountain View Fire Chief last year following the retirement of Chief Timothy Matthews.
Jandrew said Matthews helped him prepare to take on the role as chief. “I was very appreciative and owe him a great deal of thanks, and I’m indebted to him for the time and effort he put in.”
Jandrew said the department is always looking for volunteers. He encouraged anyone interested to contact the department or visit the headquarters. “We take any and all people who are willing to help their community,” he said.
“To do this job you are definitely not in it for the money,” he said. “You do it because you enjoy helping people. At the end of the day, if I hear two simple little words ‘Thank you’ out of somebody’s mouth, it makes it all worthwhile.”
Jandrew said he intends to stay with Mountain View Fire until he retires at 65.
When you first started as a firefighter, what were your expectations?
“I know the reason my dad did it was because he enjoyed going out and helping people, and that was probably my biggest pull to this lifestyle was being able to go out and help people.”
What are some of your responsibilities as chief?
“First and foremost is safety for the members of my department, but also safety for the community in general. Another key thing is the training that goes with being a firefighter, and making sure the men and women that put forth their time and effort for the Mountain View Fire Department are able to receive all the proper training that they need to successfully do their job.”
“One thing about this job ... is knowing I can’t do this job by myself. One man cannot handle all the responsibilities and tasks that go with being a fire chief. You have to have a good base underneath you, and that is something I’m very blessed with. I’ve got a phenomenal staff that works for me Monday through Friday, and I’ve got the best group of officers and firefighters that anybody could ask for.”
How has your first year as chief been so far?
“My first year as chief has definitely been a learning experience, especially with the COVID pandemic and how it has affected our normal daily routines. We run medical here at the fire department. We had to step back and make sure our EMTs were given all the proper PPE (personal protective equipment) that was necessary to make sure that they stayed safe on any call that we may go on where the COVID pandemic could be an issue.
“Coming from where I came from before I came here, the managerial is on a much smaller scale than at MDI. I went from managing a team of 40, 50, at one time over 100, now I’m down to 33 volunteers and seven staff members. Unfortunately I don’t get to see every person on a daily basis like I would at my former job, so it’s a case of making sure when you see these people that you catch up with them, let them know that you’re interested in them, let them know that you care and make sure they realize that if they need anything the fire department is here as a family to take care of each other no matter what the circumstances are. It’s more of a personal family relationship here compared to what I was used to at my other job.”
What are some future plans/goals for Mountain View Fire?
“In the very near future we will be bringing in two pieces of apparatus that our department has ordered — a new engine and a new tanker. Another thing we are looking at doing in the very near future is relocating our Base One location to a new location on the eastern side of our district to help reduce our travel time to the houses and residents in the lower end of our district and be able to provide them faster response. And it’s also going to help the insurance rating for the people living in the lower end in having the station that much closer. Even though we are only talking a couple miles, it makes a big difference when you look at insurance rates.”