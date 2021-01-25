Notable Neighbor Scott Jandrew: He has served the Mountain View Community for 27 years as a firefighter

“My first year as chief has definitely been a learning experience, especially with the COVID pandemic and how it has affected our normal daily routines. We run medical here at the fire department. We had to step back and make sure our EMTs were given all the proper PPE (personal protective equipment) that was necessary to make sure that they stayed safe on any call that we may go on where the COVID pandemic could be an issue.

“Coming from where I came from before I came here, the managerial is on a much smaller scale than at MDI. I went from managing a team of 40, 50, at one time over 100, now I’m down to 33 volunteers and seven staff members. Unfortunately I don’t get to see every person on a daily basis like I would at my former job, so it’s a case of making sure when you see these people that you catch up with them, let them know that you’re interested in them, let them know that you care and make sure they realize that if they need anything the fire department is here as a family to take care of each other no matter what the circumstances are. It’s more of a personal family relationship here compared to what I was used to at my other job.”

What are some future plans/goals for Mountain View Fire?

“In the very near future we will be bringing in two pieces of apparatus that our department has ordered — a new engine and a new tanker. Another thing we are looking at doing in the very near future is relocating our Base One location to a new location on the eastern side of our district to help reduce our travel time to the houses and residents in the lower end of our district and be able to provide them faster response. And it’s also going to help the insurance rating for the people living in the lower end in having the station that much closer. Even though we are only talking a couple miles, it makes a big difference when you look at insurance rates.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.