Notable Neighbor Sandy Schronce found healing through writing about her son’s addiction

After his death, Schronce said she felt God calling her to write a book about her family’s experience. “It took me a little over a year to finish it. I didn’t think I could do it,” she said. “The hardest thing I’ve ever experienced is losing Hunter; (writing the book) was the second hardest.”

Schronce said that writing “The Promise: Joy Through the Brokenness” forced her to revisit the pain of having a loved one struggle with addiction. “When you’re right in the middle of it, you just try to get through it. You don’t realize how much it takes out of you,” she said.

“I know now why God wanted me to write the book,” Schronce said. “It helped me to heal, and now my family’s story has been shared with everyone. My hope and prayer for this book is that it helps other families dealing with what we dealt with.”

Schronce’s book is from the perspective of Hunter’s biggest supporters. “(The book) is written from mine, my husband’s, and my eldest son, Ethan’s, perspectives,” she said.

Schronce said her family felt the pain of Hunter’s struggle with addiction. “It was a roller-coaster ride,” she said. “Hunter would do well for a while, and then he would bottom out. We just had to take it day by day.”