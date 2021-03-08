Notable Neighbor Sandy Alkoutami: Her family and future are rooted in Syria

So it was at UNC that I was able to intern twice in the Arab world — one summer in Jordan with a youth unemployment organization. I also spent time working with refugees … and another summer working with young entrepreneurs in Casablanca, Morocco.

So those experiences instilled in me an unflinching desire to dedicate the rest of my life on peace, security and conflict in the region.

On her work with refugees:I was always struck by honestly the resilience and the fact that on the one hand, conflict disempowers — it strips people away from resources, from determination, from stability and safety — but with so many of those that I was able to work closely with it also empowered them to not just survive but to rebuild a better life for themselves, their family, their loved ones and for their country.

That was a consistent thread that I always saw with the populations I worked with. It struck me, as well, just how much their states have failed them. These are people that are victim to power and decision making always being at the top.