Notable Neighbor Sandy Alkoutami: Her family and future are rooted in Syria

Sandy Alkoutami grew up with two homes.
The 24-year-old was born in Greenville, N.C., and raised in Hickory, graduating from St. Stephens.
She also had a home in Syria. Her parents were from the country and she would take yearly trips to the nation to meet with family.
Those early experiences shaped her desire to be involved in public policy and international relations with a specific focus on the Middle East.
Alkoutami, a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has interned with Congress and worked with a refugee resettlement program in Jordan.
She is currently looking to attend law school and is interested in a career in foreign and Middle East policy.
Alkoutami discussed her visits to Syria, her passion for the Middle East and her observations from working with refugees.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
On her trips to Syria as a child:The decision to spend a lot of time in Syria growing up was my parents’ decision and honestly it’s probably what I’m most grateful for.
They wanted us to understand our roots, where we come from. They wanted us to be close with our family, our cultural background, our historical roots and they really wanted us to see the world and love our Hickory home but also love our Syria home.
At the front of my memories is spending time in Damascus … and spending time with family there. This is a country with such rich history, with such a rich and diverse people.
Our final home in Damascus was just a mere walk from the … old city, from the Umayyad Mosque, which is one of the most important religious sites in the region.
The privilege of being so close to truly, truly historical and important places for millions of people, that sense of privilege was not lost on me.
My summers to Syria were always very comfortable. I was always surrounded with love, with fun and no conflict.
I always like to say that because that’s not the case for other Syrians, for other Americans and other Syrian Americans.
On her interest in the Middle East:The start of the Arab uprisings in 2011 really crystalized to me the importance of civil society, the frictious relationship between governments and their people.
As a staunch supporter of the Syrian Revolution and opposition, I went to college wanting to understand the region with emphasis on the people and civil society, not just governments and states because governments have failed their people for decades.
I wanted to elevate my personal relationship to the region with an academic one and sort of taking that academic relationship … to a professional one.
So it was at UNC that I was able to intern twice in the Arab world — one summer in Jordan with a youth unemployment organization. I also spent time working with refugees … and another summer working with young entrepreneurs in Casablanca, Morocco.
So those experiences instilled in me an unflinching desire to dedicate the rest of my life on peace, security and conflict in the region.
On her work with refugees:I was always struck by honestly the resilience and the fact that on the one hand, conflict disempowers — it strips people away from resources, from determination, from stability and safety — but with so many of those that I was able to work closely with it also empowered them to not just survive but to rebuild a better life for themselves, their family, their loved ones and for their country.
That was a consistent thread that I always saw with the populations I worked with. It struck me, as well, just how much their states have failed them. These are people that are victim to power and decision making always being at the top.
It really inspires me to see a world where these populations are fully empowered. They are given the resources, the determination, the access to build a better world for themselves because they deserve to, they have the right to and because they would do a really great job at that.
On meeting a family from her mother’s hometown during her refugee work:My mother knew them growing up and I was able to reconnect with them in Jordan where they’ve been displaced.
It was so sad because they’re in a new place but their hearts never left Homs and for them to watch a city that they love so much just be completely destroyed by violence, by fighting.
They told me stories of people they loved just … seeing a lot of misfortune. It’s an experience that will never leave them even if they leave Syria.
At the same time, they still hope for the day that they can return to a country with a government that treats its people better. They hope for the day that they can go back and rebuild a country that they love so deeply.
