Notable Neighbor Russell Hedrick: First-generation Hickory farmer finds success

When Russell Hedrick started farming in 2011, he thought it would just be a part-time gig, something he would do during his days off as a full-time firefighter.
As he acquired more land and the farm demanded more attention, he switched over to farming as his sole profession in 2015. He now oversees more than 500 acres of land in North Carolina and Georgia, including about 300 acres in Catawba County.
Hedrick, 36, is a first-generation farmer, the first in his family to make a career out of developing crops for market. He did, however, gain some experience in the field early in life.
He traces his interest back to his childhood when he would help his mill worker grandfather, who owned some cattle.
“I was essentially his tractor buddy and rode on a step board of a tractor making hay and that kind of got me interested in going into agriculture, ”Hedrick said.
In a little more than a decade in farming, Hedrick has already received accolades for his work. Earlier this month, he was recognized as having the highest soybean yield in the state — 117.1 bushels per acre — by the N.C. Soybean Producers Association.
Hedrick credits those yields to a set of techniques he refers to as regenerative farming. One emphasis of the approach is the use of cover crops such as cereal rye or crimson clover outside of the peak growing season to recycle soil nutrients.
Hedrick sees his position as a newcomer to agriculture to be an advantage.
“I didn’t know how to run a combine,” he said. “I didn’t know how to run a corn planter, and if somebody told me an idea that I thought was valid, I was willing to try it because we didn’t have that backdated knowledge of how somebody else did it before us. As times change, so do techniques.”
Hedrick recently discussed the ups and downs of farming, his desire to share knowledge about farming with others in the profession and his involvement in the “busy business” of making bourbon through his association with Conover-based Foothills Distillery.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
On his relationship with Conover-based Foothills Distillery:
We won the Innovative Young Farmer Award, and I think the Hickory Daily Record actually published that and (distillery founder) Zack (Cranford)’s dad just saw the article and Zack’s dad was the first person to contact me.
He said, “Hey, my son’s opening up a distillery. Would you be interested in working with us? We heard that you farm a little differently.”
I just went over there with some of my grains and explained to (distillery co-owner) Tim (Weaver) and Zack why they were different. With the grain varieties we farm, we can get a higher return of alcohol per run versus traditional farmers.
Just really started really organically like that.
Since Tim passed away, Zack’s needed help every now and then. I’ve been over there a few times, either helping grind or making sure we move stuff around.
It’s a busy business to be in, making bourbon.
On his desire to assist others in the business:I guess our plan moving forward for the future is, we do a lot of research with N.C. State, the University of Georgia. We’re really looking to help other farmers understand return on investment.
We’re putting on one-day field days — one’s in Hickory and one’s going to be in Wilmington — where we’re bringing some of the leading world experts in fertility management, crop management in for farmers to be able to come.
I’m willing to share anything we do on our farm with other farmers because I want to see them succeed just like we have.
On his favorite part of being a farmer:
Just being outdoors. It’s something new every day.
Both of my parents work in furniture factories, and I don’t think I could go to the same spot and do the same thing every day.
And being out in the outdoors, being able to take Emma, my daughter, with me and kind of see that spark in her eyes.
She likes to pick corn, and for her to be 8 years old and to be able to run a combine is pretty neat to me.
On his least favorite part of being a farmer:
The weather.
It doesn’t matter if we put hundreds of hours into picking the right seed, putting out the right fertilizer.
We could do everything in our power on time but 2015 here we had 4 inches of rain from March to September and a lot of farmers here in the state really got hurt with that drought.
You’re always dependent on the weather. Everything that can go bad in farming is outside of your control.
On coping with the uncertainties of farming:
I think most farmers just learn to let go of it.
You prepare the best you can. You work as hard as you can and you pretty much leave the rest of it up to faith.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.