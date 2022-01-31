Notable Neighbor Russell Hedrick: First-generation Hickory farmer finds success

Hedrick sees his position as a newcomer to agriculture to be an advantage.

“I didn’t know how to run a combine,” he said. “I didn’t know how to run a corn planter, and if somebody told me an idea that I thought was valid, I was willing to try it because we didn’t have that backdated knowledge of how somebody else did it before us. As times change, so do techniques.”

Hedrick recently discussed the ups and downs of farming, his desire to share knowledge about farming with others in the profession and his involvement in the “busy business” of making bourbon through his association with Conover-based Foothills Distillery.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

On his relationship with Conover-based Foothills Distillery:

We won the Innovative Young Farmer Award, and I think the Hickory Daily Record actually published that and (distillery founder) Zack (Cranford)’s dad just saw the article and Zack’s dad was the first person to contact me.

He said, “Hey, my son’s opening up a distillery. Would you be interested in working with us? We heard that you farm a little differently.”