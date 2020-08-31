Notable Neighbor Richard Greathouse strives to keep clients in homes

Two weeks ago, Richard Greathouse got a call from a widow. He and his team at Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley replaced her hot water heater, and she’d just had her first hot bath in months.
“You get a phone call like that, that’s the rewarding part,” Greathouse said.
Greathouse, head of Habitat’s home repairs program, is driven by the results of his work: helping people in need and his community.
Greathouse has built the program to help anyone in need of home repairs in the county who meets the income requirements. In the almost four years he’s run the program, they’re completed 140 repairs, he said. With each, he’s kept someone in their home, kept workforce housing available in the county and saved taxpayer dollars, as many of the people they serve would have to live in nursing homes paid for by the state if they were unable to stay in their homes, he said.
“We have a big impact,” he said.
Greathouse’s enthusiasm and passion for his work shines through as he talks about it, but he wasn’t always in the nonprofit business, or even construction.
He was first introduced to construction working it as a summer job during college, but after being drafted into the military, he returned home to earn a master’s degree in city planning, he said. After that, he was hired as Catawba County’s first full-time planner in 1975, he said.
After just a few short years and two home remodels, friends convinced him to strike out on his own and become a home builder. “I enjoyed it (working for the county) but just wanted to own my own business and thought I would enjoy being a home builder,” he said. He owned his own business for 37 years.
“I enjoy the process of building and seeing the tangible things,” he said. “I started with a raw log and ended up with a house.”
His construction work led him to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity for close to 25 years. While he was building upscale homes for affluent clients for his day job, he volunteered to help people in need achieve the ultimate dream of home ownership, Greathouse said.
“I’ve always been a fan of Habitat and what they’re trying to do with their mantra that everyone deserves a home, a house, and their goal of having everyone be able to live in one,” he said.
It was about four years ago when he was looking for a way to ease out of the construction business that he found a part-time position with Habitat. It was one thing to volunteer, but another to work one-on-one with clients and truly see the needs of his community.
“It’s been a big eye-opener because in my construction business I built mostly upscale homes,” Greathouse said. “It has been a real eye-opener to see the need that we’re seeing for people to try to stay in their own homes for as long as possible and to see really the other side of the coin so to speak.”
He’s helped people get roof repairs, new air conditioning, hot water and myriad things people need to stay in their homes. Many of the clients are older and without family.
He also gets to do his work surrounded by a group of people who care deeply about the cause, he said.
“I just think that so many of us have so much that sometimes we take it for granted,” he said. “And I have, both in years of volunteering and years working for Habitat, seen we just have a large base of wonderful people who just want to help. … And what we say we do, our mantra, is to help our clients stay safe warm and dry for as long as possible.”
