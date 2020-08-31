Notable Neighbor Richard Greathouse strives to keep clients in homes

After just a few short years and two home remodels, friends convinced him to strike out on his own and become a home builder. “I enjoyed it (working for the county) but just wanted to own my own business and thought I would enjoy being a home builder,” he said. He owned his own business for 37 years.

“I enjoy the process of building and seeing the tangible things,” he said. “I started with a raw log and ended up with a house.”

His construction work led him to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity for close to 25 years. While he was building upscale homes for affluent clients for his day job, he volunteered to help people in need achieve the ultimate dream of home ownership, Greathouse said.

“I’ve always been a fan of Habitat and what they’re trying to do with their mantra that everyone deserves a home, a house, and their goal of having everyone be able to live in one,” he said.

It was about four years ago when he was looking for a way to ease out of the construction business that he found a part-time position with Habitat. It was one thing to volunteer, but another to work one-on-one with clients and truly see the needs of his community.