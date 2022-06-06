Notable Neighbor Reid McKay: He searched for missing plane and Eric Rudolph, spent 50 years in civil air patrol and plays the trombone

As a member of the Civil Air Patrol, Reid McKay was once part of a group that searched for a missing plane and domestic terrorist Eric Rudolph in a remote area of North Carolina.

The search took place in Andrews, which is about 20 minutes from where Rudolph was eventually found in 2003. Rudolph was also known as the Olympic Park Bomber.

One of the FBI agents helping with the search had a birthday at the time of the search so his father flew down to Andrews from Ohio. He never made it. The Civil Air Patrol began a search for the missing plane on top of the Rudolph search that was ongoing. Civil Air Patrol members worked out of the southeast bomb task force command center along with law enforcement entities from much of the East Coast.

“I’ve never seen so many different badges and things in my life,” McKay said. The search was memorable because McKay and the Civil Air Patrol worked with the FBI agent whose father was missing. He said it was hard for them to tell him that they were going to have to stop the search after two weeks because they had exhausted every effort to find his father.

Lt. Col. A. Reid McKay joined the Hickory squadron of the Civil Air Patrol in 1972. The Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary branch of the U.S. Air Force that partners with civilian pilots and other civilian personnel.

McKay is involved with the cadet program, which is for teenagers. The program teaches young people leadership skills by including them in emergency services missions with the senior members of the squadron.

This year is McKay’s 50th year as a member of the Hickory Civil Air Patrol Squadron. It is also the 50th anniversary of the Hickory Civil Air Patrol Squadron being reorganized from a cadet squadron into a composite squadron, which includes cadets and senior members.

On the most rewarding part of being a member of the Civil Air Patrol:

McKay said one of the most rewarding parts of his time in the Civil Air Patrol has been finding missing aircrafts and missing people. Even if the outcome is not always good, it is still important to be able to bring closure to loved ones, McKay said. Providing relief on a short-term basis until things return to normal for disasters such as hurricanes and even COVID-19 has been rewarding, as well, he said.

McKay said he watched cadets become academy appointees for the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force. He also saw a cadet earn a Silver Star Medal and continue into the U.S. Army. “It’s very rewarding to see those young people as they develop and become leaders in the community in part because of some of the things that we were able to teach them while they were cadets,” McKay said.

On his passions and joys:

With the help of his peers, McKay said he got his radio operator license after he joined the Civil Air Patrol. He also plays the trombone in a community band and performs with an 18-piece dance band that plays 1940s music.

The best advice he’s received:

The best advice McKay received was from his father about his high school geometry teacher. His dad said, “You’re not gonna marry her; you’re just taking geometry for one year.” McKay was anxious about beginning the class, but his father’s words reminded him that nothing is permanent and he would get through the class and move on. McKay has since thought about that quote and applied it to other situations throughout his life.

