Notable Neighbor Ray Ball: Fire educator says teaching kids is rewarding

Ray Ball wants to be where the action is. He’s been that way for 60 years.

Following two decades of military service, he works today as the fire educator for the Claremont Fire Department.

“I’ve seen my action,” he said. “First side, I was taking lives. And now this side, I’m trying to save lives.”

Ball has been with the Claremont Fire Department for more than 11 years.

He said he wasn’t sure about being an educator at first, but former fire chief Gary Sigmon was insistent. Ball said Sigmon told him: “Just go out and do the best you can with the programs.”

Ball said he never received better advice.

Ball takes part in the regular duties of a firefighter and still responds to emergency calls. But what he loves most about his job is being a fire educator.

Ball speaks at schools, churches and businesses in Catawba County about fire safety.

“The most interesting questions I’ve had while teaching fire safety is when I have a bunch of first-graders and one of them says, ‘My smoke alarm keeps going off every time my daddy lights his crack pipe.’ Believe it or not, I’ve had that question asked quite a few times.”