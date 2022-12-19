Notable Neighbor Raisa Boben: Corning engineer enjoys inspiring younger generations

Raisa Boben moved to the United States from India to pursue a career as an engineer. She landed in North Carolina in 2016 when she started her master’s degree in mechanical engineering at North Carolina State University.

After graduating, Boben, 31, moved to Hickory to become a development engineer for Corning in 2018.

In her spare time, she enjoys drawing cartoons, which she shares on Instagram, and volunteering at the Catawba Science Center and Hickory Museum of Art. Through her job at Corning, Boben said she gets to teach teens about engineering and robotics. She also serves as a judge at robotics competitions.

Boben said she grew up in Delhi, the capital of India, which is located in the north. Boben’s family is originally from Kerala, which is in the southern part of India. Delhi and Kerala are more than 1,600 miles apart. She said there are many different languages spoken in India depending on the region. Her family’s native tongue is Malayalam. Boben said she can understand Malayalam but is not fluent.

“I feel like because I grew up in the north, I think in Hindi,” Boben said. “I can understand Malayalam and I can talk in it, but I’m not that good.”

Boben said her first language is Hindi, since she grew up in Delhi, and her second language is English.

Boben discussed cultural differences, traditions and her passion for science. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Career in engineering

My dad is a mechanical engineer, and my mom was a civil engineer. I grew up around engineering. I also enjoyed studying physics and math in school. At that point, I was most inclined to go and learn more about the fundamentals of mechanical engineering.

I worked two years in General Motors back in India as a design engineer. I was doing 3D computer-aided design work. While I was working, I realized I had more interest in research and development. That type of job position requires more experience in research, so I pursued a master’s degree.

Now, I’m a senior development engineer in applied research and development at Corning Inc.

Difference between India and the United States

One of the biggest differences for me culturally was that in India, you have people everywhere. It’s a very community-based culture. If you have to figure something out and things are not working, you have people to fall back on, not just your family. The community is very interdependent.

I feel America has a more “do it yourself” independent culture. Of course, there are people who are willing to help you if you want any help, but you try your best to do it yourself before you have to go and ask for help.

Life in Hickory

At Corning, we have a group called Corning’s Women’s Partnership for Growth. That’s where I met a lot of really cool women who work at Corning, and they connected me to different volunteering opportunities in the area. I met Anita Doran. She introduced me to things in Hickory that I didn’t know about. For example, the Hickory Community Theatre and the Hickory Museum of Art, where I volunteer now on the audience engagement committee. Her love for Hickory made me go explore more.

One of the things I love most about this place is that you’re so close to all these beautiful nature spots. I really enjoy hiking. That’s something I got into after I moved to Hickory. When I was in Delhi or Raleigh, I didn’t go out to hike but now I really enjoy that. Here, I get to play disc golf. There are two or three courses in the area that I enjoy. That’s something I picked up from the friends I made here. They taught me how to play.

I realized when you move you have to find your group of friends that you can call family. It’s very important when you’re away from family to have somebody. It doesn’t have to be like 20 people but three or four close people who make you feel at home. I enjoy that I made those friends here through volunteering and exploring the area.

I’m passionate about promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics, especially for girls in high schools. Anita Doran connected me with Hickory High School, where we have talks about my career journey and what I do working as an engineer for Corning. I represent Corning. We’ll do a science experiment in the science fair at the Catawba Science Center. Sometimes I volunteer as a judge in the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition. They invite engineers from Corning to come judge those events.

Favorite Indian tradition

One of my favorite festivals is Diwali. I’m actually a Christian, but growing up in India and in the north, Diwali is a Hindu festival. It actually means Festival of Lights.

All of the houses will be decorated and lit up, similar to Christmas time here. During Diwali, everybody would have lights in their apartments and houses, and you have all the kinds of sweets possible. One of the traditions is on Diwali you visit each other’s houses, like your friends and family, and you give them different sweets as gifts. Another tradition is like two or three days before Diwali, you have to clean the house inside out. It’s like a spring-cleaning thing.

When I was younger, we would also light firecrackers. I just loved that whole week. There are a lot of sales going on at that time, too, so you can get all the new clothes you want.