Notable Neighbor Phyllis Erikson: She's been growing orchids more than 40 years

Visitors to Phyllis Erikson’s greenhouse are surrounded by a tropical jungle of orchids in varying sizes, shapes and colors. The building is brimming with new flowers to discover and admire.

Each flower and plant is unique. Erikson’s orchids have blooms ranging in sizes from smaller than a centimeter to as large as a person’s hand. Some have strong, distinct scents, such as the coconut fragrance emitted by the Maxillaria tenuifolia orchid. Others have none. Erikson said some orchids only produce scents during certain times of the day to attract specific pollinators.

Erikson, 73, has been raising orchids and adding to her collection for more than 40 years. She just celebrated the 20-year anniversary of Ironwood Estate Orchids, the business she runs with her husband, Dale Erikson, 78, out of a greenhouse in their backyard. The business is located at 3757 Sandy Ford Road in Hickory.

Erikson said she doesn’t have a specific orchid she likes more than the others. “I like it when it’s a plant that we haven’t seen before,” she said. “When it blooms for the first time, that’s neat.”

Right now, Erikson’s orchids range in prices from $25 to $250, depending on size, age and rarity, she said. One of the higher priced plants is a Cattleya orchid estimated to be around 15 years old. Erikson said Cattleyas take around nine years to reach full maturity. Erikson recently acquired a collection of orchids that she anticipates will sell for upwards of $1,000 each because the plants are large and very old.

Each orchid in the greenhouse is labeled by name with a photo of what the plant will look like in bloom. Some of the labels also include facts about the plants and descriptions. Orchids can be ordered and shipped around the United States through the Ironwood Estate Orchids website.

Several of the orchids sold by Erikson are registered with the Royal Horticultural Society, in England, which allows customers to track the genealogy of the orchid.

Erikson discussed her business and passion for growing orchids. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How did you get into the orchid business?

The growing of the orchids started when my sister gave us one. We liked it and started learning more about orchids and finding new kinds of orchids that we didn’t know about. When it became a business, I took early retirement from Corning Cable Systems, and then I prayed for what I should be doing. So, (selling and growing orchids) is what I learned I was supposed to do.

We were growing orchids in our house, we just kept adding more and more. We needed more space, so finally we built the front room and the front area of the greenhouse just to grow the orchids that we collected. When it became a business, we added the back area.

I like to see the plants grow. I like to see them grow and bloom. It’s all fun. Seeing the wide variety of orchids in one place, I think, can excite people, enthuse them and make them want to grow and learn more. You don’t have to know everything, but you can still enjoy.

I look around and I see an orchid and I’m like, “Let me tell you about that one. Let me tell you about this one.” Sometimes I have to try to leave people alone to look at the orchids, because I will distract them from looking at one orchid to go look at another.

Which orchids do you recommend for beginners?

I can think of three that could be in the home that someone could grow easily. That’s the Phalaenopsis, the lady slipper and the Cattleya. The Cattleya is commonly called the corsage orchid because it is sometimes worn as a corsage.

The Phalaenopsis can grow in medium to bright light, so people usually have that type of light in the house and the blooms last for a long time. The lady slipper grows slowly, so it doesn’t outgrow the pot it is put it in and it adapts easily to growing in the home. The Cattleya likes indirect, but bright light. It’s usually easy for people to find the light they need. If people don’t have the light naturally, they can use artificial light.

We grow a lot of different kinds of orchids. We like to help people learn how to grow the different orchids. I used to teach a beginner class and a hands-on repotting class before COVID-19. Hopefully, I will get back to that soon.

