Notable Neighbor Pete Nappier: Aikido is his passion

Teaching Japanese samurai culture and martial arts is Pete Nappier’s passion.

Nappier, 62, started studying martials arts at the age of 10. He has been teaching martial arts for 47 years. He is originally from New Orleans, but said his family moved to Hickory in 1968.

Nappier recently opened his own dojo, the Samurai Institute, in the Foothills Gymnastics center in Hickory.

His grandson Regan Nappier, 13, is his class assistant. The teen had no trouble flipping his grandfather multiple times to demonstrate one of the many self-defense techniques taught in the class. As Nappier lunged at Regan with a fake wooden knife, the young man dodged, grabbed Nappier’s arm and used Nappier’s momentum to flip him over his shoulder onto the floor.

Nappier said he teaches aiki arts, which include aiki jutsu (close combat techniques), kenjutsu (Japanese sword arts) and more. He takes traditions seriously, he said. Students must work hard to move through the ranks by learning techniques and studying the history of Japan.

In 47 years of teaching, Nappier said he has only promoted 13 people to black belt, which is the highest ranking belt.

“The whole process of getting a belt under me is a grueling ordeal,” Nappier said. “I don't give my ranks away. You earn it or you don't get it. … Once you're at black belt level, I hold you to a higher standard than everyone else.”

Nappier teaches his students that physical violence should always be a last resort. He has 12 alternatives to violence: make friends, use humor, use trickery, walk away, agree with the bully, refuse to fight, stand up to the bully, scream, ignore threats, use authority, reason with the bully and take a defensive stance.

Nappier discussed his passion for aikido and his teachings. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What are the differences between aikido and karate?

Karate is more linear, it's more closed fists. It's mainly offensive, though it can be defensive. It's a lot more kicking, punching and sparring type stuff. Sport karate or sport martial arts have become the trend. In my humble opinion, that's like going to a football game and watching that. It's a sport.

The big difference is in aikido we use open hands, no hard blocks, no striking hard. We let the opponent do it for us. They give us energy, we use that energy. Instead of fighting their energy, force on force, we blend with that energy. We use it against them to get them down and under control. That makes it a little bit more suitable for real world self-defense rather than for sport.

What is your favorite technique taught at the Samurai Institute?

I have to say, the one Regan used to throw me, kote gaeshi. It works for just about everything. I was a bouncer for 21 years, worked event security at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte. I've been cut a bunch, stabbed a couple of times. What we do works, because getting cut or stabbed on my forearms, I can live. Getting stabbed in the torso area, I might not.

When I'm blocking, that's when I would get cut. I realized in that environment, what worked and what didn't work. Kote gaeshi works pretty good for just about everything, a punch, a grab or a reach. It's uses the energy coming in, you break the balance and throw them down.

How do you incorporate samurai culture into your teachings?

Our entire system is based on samurai culture. I teach from a time period from about 1600 to the early 1850s. That time period was when Japan was at peace. There were no wars, fighting each other over land, power and things like that.

Our system evolved from that time period, because that's when the samurai flourished. Schools sprung up, swordsmanship schools, archery schools, all kinds of stuff. Our entire system is not just one single martial art, like a lot of other schools. Everything that the samurai did, we do.

The students start out learning hand to hand stuff. We have to build a foundation through taijutsu. That's learning to use the body, learning how the body works, how to lock the skeleton, how to toss somebody with their balance.

What is a common misconception about martial arts or aikido?

Everyone thinks real martial arts are like the TV show "Cobra Kai." A lot of it is good stuff, but most of it is just outlandish. Real martial arts are about self-development. It's a personal journey. I'm still learning, I'm still walking that journey. I'm just a little further up the path.

Most people misconceive martial arts in thinking that it's a lot of punches, kicks, fighting, putting on a bunch of gear and just going at it. It's not.

Another big mistake is thinking that aikido is what Steven Seagal does, and it's not. He hypes it up. He does the kote gaeshi technique a lot in his movies. He has the guy’s arm breaking in 16 different places. In reality, it only breaks the wrist. It's used to put down and control, rather than breaking something. That's entertainment, but it's not real martial arts.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.