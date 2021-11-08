Notable Neighbor Niki Watkins: Bartender reflects on career as well-paid therapist

Niki Watkins has made a career slinging drinks but she thinks of herself as one of the “best paid therapists in the world.”
“We really are,” Watkins said. “All of our customers come in and they want to unload their problems on us, which is, that’s kind of what we’re here for.”
Watkins, 43, got into the bar business when she came back home to Hickory from college to help care for her father, who had been injured in a car crash.
She thought it would be temporary at first but she’s made a career as a bartender, working in establishments like Hickory Tavern, McGuffey’s and Iron Thunder Saloon.
Watkins had a dream of starting her own establishment and did just that when she opened Ren’s Dog Den, a bar where people could bring their pets. The business closed, she said, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She now tends bar at Windy City Sundries. When she reflects on her time in the business, she rattles off the name of other bartenders she worked with and came to admire.
Watkins described a close-knit bartending community.
“We have a little group chat that we all get together and we talk about how the day went or who we need to get rid of out of the bar scene, who we need to keep in,” Watkins said.
Watkins discussed dangerous situations in the bar, the hardest part of bartending and the key lessons she has learned in more than 20 years bartending.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
On dealing with unruly patrons:
There’s always something. We’ve seen everything from fights with weapons and guns.
We’ve had a handful of fights. We’ve seen people get shot. We’ve seen people get stabbed.
I think probably one of the worst fights that actually didn’t involve any types of weapons was there was an altercation between a man and a woman and an older gentleman in his 80s jumped in because he saw it happening.
The guy was a big guy. He was probably 6’7, 6’8. He jumped on top of the girls; he jumped on top of the guys.
He ended up breaking the old man’s arm. One of the girls that jumped on him, he broke her arm.
This was a restaurant as well as a bar, so it had the entire dining room in an uproar.
The cops are always your friend in that situation so if it ever gets to a point where you feel like you can’t control the situation anymore, then at that point you have to (call the police).
You always have to stay calm, cool, collected, and you can’t lose your temper. Screaming and yelling at that point, it does no good. All it does is hype the crowd up even worse.
The best case scenario is to get them outside of the building and let it become a parking lot problem because you want to ensure the safety of all your customers inside, even outside.
But it’s easier to control. Fewer things get broken outside than inside.
On the most difficult part of bartending:
People think being a bartender is all about making drinks, and that’s the easiest part of the job.
The hardest part is, each person that you deal with, every time that you encounter someone you literally have to know what the person — and you might deal with 500 individuals in one night — and each individual is going to be different, especially different the way they consume alcohol.
So from the first second that they walk in until their first, second, third of fourth drink, you have to know how they are going to handle (themselves) and you have to learn how to do that with each person as an individual.
Nobody acts exactly the same in those situations so you season yourself after years of learning it.
Unfortunately, the way the drug situation is in the world these days, you have to be careful because you could have someone come in your bar and they’re perfectly fine one second and they’ve ate a handful of pills and then they have one beer or half a beer and they’re on a whole different level.
You have to really take some time to learn your customers and you have to find that bonding experience with each and every one in a different way because if you don’t you’re legit going to be in for a world of shock.
On things she wished she had done differently:
There’s a handful of people that I wish I would have barred a long time ago.
But there’s also, there’s some people that I just wish I would have gotten a little bit closer to. There’s some people I wish I would have served a couple of drinks less because they may have passed away from being lonely or passed away from old age.
I had a guy come in, and he was fantastic. He was one of my daytime regulars. He came in every Saturday. He’d always tell me his whole story for the week and what he did.
He just was really sad and really down one afternoon. It was rainy out, it was a nasty Saturday and I remember him just sitting at the table and he was looking out the window and he just seemed really sad and I felt so bad for him.
I went over there a couple of times. He always called me ‘Catfish’ — that was my nickname.
I was like, “Anything I can do for you? I just feel really bad that you’re not talkative.”
He was like, “I’m having one of those days, you know?” He left and it was I would say within hours that he had shot and killed himself. It was a sad day, and you wish that you would have said something or did something maybe a little different.
On the most important things she’s learned in her career:
I would say one of the most important things is to be kind to people and listen to them.
Open up your mind a little bit. Don’t be close-minded just because of their situation at one moment because the next day that they came in they might be a different person.
You just have to be kind and listen. I’ve learned a lot of patience, too.
