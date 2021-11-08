Notable Neighbor Niki Watkins: Bartender reflects on career as well-paid therapist

You always have to stay calm, cool, collected, and you can’t lose your temper. Screaming and yelling at that point, it does no good. All it does is hype the crowd up even worse.

The best case scenario is to get them outside of the building and let it become a parking lot problem because you want to ensure the safety of all your customers inside, even outside.

But it’s easier to control. Fewer things get broken outside than inside.

On the most difficult part of bartending:

People think being a bartender is all about making drinks, and that’s the easiest part of the job.

The hardest part is, each person that you deal with, every time that you encounter someone you literally have to know what the person — and you might deal with 500 individuals in one night — and each individual is going to be different, especially different the way they consume alcohol.

So from the first second that they walk in until their first, second, third of fourth drink, you have to know how they are going to handle (themselves) and you have to learn how to do that with each person as an individual.

Nobody acts exactly the same in those situations so you season yourself after years of learning it.