Notable Neighbor Nick Bolick: Hickory native is about to enter fifth season as Charlotte Hornets media producer

Nick Bolick has been with the Charlotte Hornets for four years. Or, as he prefers to think of it, he’s heading into his fifth season with the team.

The 27-year-old Hickory native has spent that time telling the story of the Hornets through videos and images as a producer for the team.

Bolick had some exposure to sports media during his time as a journalism student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he had interactions with figures such as Roy Williams and Joel Berry through his work on a college sports show.

Bolick started out with the Hornets as a media intern.

“It was a risk because a lot of people thought, ‘Well, this guy went to Carolina. Why would you take an internship when you graduate? Like, it’s not paid,’” Bolick said. “But, you know, it’s just one of those risks that I needed to take, and I felt that it would lead to something and it did.”

In his years with the team, he’s been there for key moments, from traveling to Paris to document an NBA Global Game between the Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks to attending All Star Game weekends and draft days.

Bolick discussed some memorable moments from his time with the team, including an ill-fated drive with Kemba Walker through Chapel Hill and the experience of finding out the season was canceled during a game in Miami.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

On driving through Chapel Hill with Kemba Walker:

We had this fun idea to do a ride-along series with our players in the back of the SUV because we were at training camp.

So we’re at training camp in Chapel Hill and I’m tasked with sort of rigging up the SUV if you will with a bunch of GoPros because we’re going to have one person in the back seat interviewing and the player rides with them.

Me, being my first year with the team, I’m like, “Ok, I’ll rig this thing up and then I’ll drive because I know the roads in Chapel Hill because I went there.”

Well, we had Kemba Walker, which is our star player at the time, in the back seat of the vehicle.

And I’m like, “All right, let’s go.” I’ll be danged if it doesn’t start raining and it’s foggy. My windows are fogging up.

I’m trying to drive them back to the team hotel and I go down this dead-end road and I make a wrong turn.

It’s a big SUV so I’m trying to three-point turn it in the dark on a dead-end road while it’s raining and foggy and my windshield’s fogged up and I can’t see.

I kind of look back in the rearview mirror so I see Kemba just looking like, “Uh, what are we doing here?”

It made it kind of awkward but we all laughed about it after.

On finding out the season was suspended by COVID-19:

I’m in Miami for the Hornets vs. Miami Heat and I just remember (the notification from ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski) coming up during the game and it says the league is going to suspend all games.

I’m filming the game on the court. I’m on the baseline where the Hornets bench is and I see that notification come up.

Over the course of the next couple of minutes, you start hearing murmurs go throughout the entire Miami Heat arena, one of the loudest arenas in the NBA. It kind of goes quiet.

Leading up to that moment, there were already protocols being put in place suggesting that COVID-19 was a serious issue.

We were no longer able to go in the locker rooms and interview players before and after games. We were no longer in the media scrum where you could walk right up to the coach at media availability.

So you felt these things start to happen and then when you actually hear the news come down that the NBA is going to suspend play while our game is going on, it was very eerie almost.

After the game — and this is across the league, this is no secret — there was a little bit of chaos.

We were like: “Are we going to be able to fly home tonight? What does this look like?”

We all had to put masks on. That is when it all started.

On overcoming moments of doubt:

You always think: “All this work that I’m doing — should I work in the sports field? Should I really try to make it in sports or should I try to direct my path another way where maybe it’s a better job, easier path, more safe path.”

I did have these moments of doubt but I think I leaned on what I’ve always known and that’s that I know that sports was my passion and my strong suit and people always knew me for being that “knowledgeable sports mind” and if anyone can do it, Nick, you can do it.

I think I lean on my friends for that. They always encouraged me and sort of told me to keep going.

I was told one time by Trey Wingo at ESPN when I was trying to reach out for mentors in the business, he told me one thing that stuck with me forever.

And it’s: “Don’t let anyone tell you ‘no.’ You decide when your dreams are over. Don’t let anyone else do it for you because a lot of people are going to tell you you’re not good enough. There’s going to be more people that tell you you’re not good enough than tell you that you are so you’ve got to trust yourself.”