Notable Neighbor: Neurosurgeon aims to serve community

Neurosurgeon Mark-Mina Ishak started work at Frye Regional Medical Center this month. He said he hopes to grow his department and the hospital with his work.
“I am working closely with the hospital and outside services to build up the neurosurgery department, and hopefully the hospital along with it to be able to provide more services to the community,” Ishak said.
Ishak studied in Pennsylvania, where he was named chief resident while he completed his neurological surgery residency at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his Complex Spine Deformity Integrated Fellowship at Pennsylvania Hospital at the University of Pennsylvania. Before coming to Hickory, Ishak worked in New York.
In his work, Ishak has found pride in the success stories — the patients he has been able to help heal — some walking out of life-threatening situations, he said.
“There really aren’t words to describe the feeling of being a part of that,” Ishak said.
Now, Ishak’s goals are focused on providing quality services in the Hickory area.
“I think we have a great opportunity to provide the community with something special and unique here at Frye,” Ishak said.
Why are you the right person to serve this community?
“I am the right person for this community because I grew up in a community very similar to Hickory and its surrounding areas. I know that traveling for quality neurosurgical services can be taxing for patients and their families.
“Also, I am going to put in the leg work to build neurosurgery and the neurosciences up at Frye Regional Medical Center to allow us to broaden the scope of the services we can provide to the community as much as possible. I know that it takes dedication and willingness to put in the efforts to take those steps, and I know that with Frye and my new colleagues, we can make all that happen and more.”
How does your work impact people?
“A large portion of my work focuses on trying to improve patients’ quality of life. A lot of the time my patients feel like their backs are up against the wall with pain, limited mobility, decreasing overall function or other debilitating conditions. A large portion of what I do is trying to alleviate those conditions as much as I can.
“This allows patients to get back a sense of normalcy in things they enjoy doing, staying active, and getting back their quality of life.
“Another big part of my job is treating neurosurgical emergencies which are largely dependent on timely diagnosis and treatment. Sometimes minutes can be the difference between life and death, a good outcome and a poor outcome. By having neurosurgical capabilities at Frye, that cuts down on the time to treatment of these more pressing conditions substantially.”
What motivates you in your work?
“What motivates me is just trying to achieve the best possible outcomes for my patients. Working hard with patients as a team and coordinating their surgical care is a very rewarding job, and seeing it take shape into something positive is a strong motivational factor.
“Also, the nervous system demands respect. It’s a delicate and fragile system that needs us to constantly learn and adapt to new technologies and treatment modalities. We need to be at our best at all times by paying attention to detail, trying to see things from every angle, and exercising care and this has been greatly motivating.”
Do you have a passion for your work?
“I absolutely love what I do. I think I have one of the coolest jobs in the world, not to mention the privilege of being a neurosurgeon. This has motivated me to drive myself to be the best surgeon I can.”
How did you get into medicine and neurosurgery?
“I got into medicine because I had a strong interest in the sciences. It was always something I enjoyed studying and learning more about, and I knew I wanted to use that in my day to day. I also have been very involved in my church community, particularly in service. I knew medicine married the two things very well.
“I got into neurosurgery because I wanted to be a surgeon of some sort. Once I was in medical school, I got to see neurosurgeons in action. I saw the precision in which they do things, the level of detail they pay attention to, and the impact on quality of life and life-saving measures they take, and I knew right away this is what I wanted to practice.”
Are there any experiences you’ve had in medicine that stand out?
“The things that always stand out to me in medicine are the stories of patients making grand recoveries. The trauma patient that has a devastating injury and has a great outcome is something that I don’t think I’ll ever forget.
“Also, the sense of community in medicine is something that is profound. A perfect example of this is the pandemic we’re currently living through. Seeing how the medical community comes together in times of crisis to carry each other and care for our communities is inspiring and definitely something that stands out.”