Notable Neighbor: Neurosurgeon aims to serve community

“I am the right person for this community because I grew up in a community very similar to Hickory and its surrounding areas. I know that traveling for quality neurosurgical services can be taxing for patients and their families.

“Also, I am going to put in the leg work to build neurosurgery and the neurosciences up at Frye Regional Medical Center to allow us to broaden the scope of the services we can provide to the community as much as possible. I know that it takes dedication and willingness to put in the efforts to take those steps, and I know that with Frye and my new colleagues, we can make all that happen and more.”

How does your work impact people?

“A large portion of my work focuses on trying to improve patients’ quality of life. A lot of the time my patients feel like their backs are up against the wall with pain, limited mobility, decreasing overall function or other debilitating conditions. A large portion of what I do is trying to alleviate those conditions as much as I can.

“This allows patients to get back a sense of normalcy in things they enjoy doing, staying active, and getting back their quality of life.