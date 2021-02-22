Notable Neighbor Nancy Lee: Prosecutor says she feels responsibility to make this a wonderful place to live

Lee said there are many sides to her job and that there is a balance with each case. “It’s just as important to communicate and talk to the victims and their families as anything when we start a case off. The x’s and the o’s and the arguing, that skill comes with time and experience. That’s the part of the job that I love is telling people’s stories, and most of them, unfortunately, are tragedies.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lee said being from Catawba County does have an impact on how she approaches her role. “It does in that I’m even more invested in outcomes to make sure our community is safe,” she said. “It’s where my family and friends live and it’s a great responsibility. I want to make this area a wonderful place to live and I want to do my part to help.”

In the next stage of her career, Lee joined the Catawba County District Attorney’s Office in January to serve as the chief homicide prosecutor.

One of Lee’s primary goals is to tackle as many as possible of the 20-plus murder cases on the court docket in Catawba County in 2021.