Notable Neighbor Miranda Gore creates support group for domestic violence survivors

Miranda Gore never thought she would become a survivor of domestic violence.
“It’s crazy how I ended up actually going through (domestic violence),” Gore said. “I feel like I was called to make a difference for those who are survivors.” Gore is a former Hickory resident who now resides in Alexander County.
Twelve years ago, Gore was a college student pursuing a degree in social work. “I had to do community service hours as a student,” she said. “My teacher selected me and another student to go do some work at a battered women’s shelter and we did a lot of stuff with them.”
Gore and her classmate interacted with the women in the shelter, and created events to raise awareness for domestic violence. “I never thought that I would later deal with domestic abuse myself,” she admitted.
Gore is now taking her lived experiences with domestic violence and becoming an advocate for other survivors by creating a support group called, “I’m Enough.”
“People in the group are survivors of domestic abuse, whether it be physical, mental, psychological, financial, social, spiritual.” Gore explained. “I feel like I was called to be an advocate because all of it was done to me. There are resources out there for people wanting to get out of a domestic violence situation, but there aren’t really any support groups for people who are out trying to thrive afterwards.”
Gore said she struggled in the aftermath of the abuse she experienced. “As a survivor of domestic violence, you really leave with no sense of self because (abusers) literally train you to be a different person,” she said. “I know for me, even though I had slight support it wasn’t like anyone understood what was going on in my mind.”
Having firsthand experience with psychological and emotional wounds from domestic violence, Gore set out to create the support group in hopes of providing support to other survivors of domestic abuse.
“It’s very rewarding to know that I have the strength to say, ‘I’m going to be the one to speak up,’” said Gore. “I’ve been through the trenches, the gutters — what I feel like was the worst part of my life. I can only imagine the amount of people who are out there walking through this and suffering in the aftermath of everything.”
The group currently consists of 14 survivors who support and encourage one another. Gore is the director of the group. Other leaders include Ruby Smyre, Antasia Daniels, Melissa Pounds and Leslie Wilson.
“I want to help others — men and women survivors — to regain their identity, and to be able to enjoy life again,” Gore said.
The group is open to folks in surrounding areas, including Charlotte, Statesville, Hickory and other areas. Gore is planning a variety of activities for the group, including participating in community events, organizing awareness events and fundraising efforts, and arranging self-care trips for members such as a group spa day and others.
