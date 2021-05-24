Notable Neighbor Miranda Gore creates support group for domestic violence survivors

Gore said she struggled in the aftermath of the abuse she experienced. “As a survivor of domestic violence, you really leave with no sense of self because (abusers) literally train you to be a different person,” she said. “I know for me, even though I had slight support it wasn’t like anyone understood what was going on in my mind.”

Having firsthand experience with psychological and emotional wounds from domestic violence, Gore set out to create the support group in hopes of providing support to other survivors of domestic abuse.

“It’s very rewarding to know that I have the strength to say, ‘I’m going to be the one to speak up,’” said Gore. “I’ve been through the trenches, the gutters — what I feel like was the worst part of my life. I can only imagine the amount of people who are out there walking through this and suffering in the aftermath of everything.”

The group currently consists of 14 survivors who support and encourage one another. Gore is the director of the group. Other leaders include Ruby Smyre, Antasia Daniels, Melissa Pounds and Leslie Wilson.

“I want to help others — men and women survivors — to regain their identity, and to be able to enjoy life again,” Gore said.

The group is open to folks in surrounding areas, including Charlotte, Statesville, Hickory and other areas. Gore is planning a variety of activities for the group, including participating in community events, organizing awareness events and fundraising efforts, and arranging self-care trips for members such as a group spa day and others.

Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

