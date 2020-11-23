Notable Neighbor: Miles Saenger builds relationships through medicine

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

From there, he enrolled in PA school at Gardner-Webb University.

He graduated in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Job hunting was difficult, he said. He kept his options open, but when he saw a position at Catawba Valley Family Medicine in Denver, part of the Catawba Valley Health System, it felt right.

“We feel very partial to Hickory and Catawba County,” Saenger said. “I feel like it’s always been home so it’s neat to be able to work for the local hospital.”

Both Saenger and his fiancée have family roots in the area, he said. Putting down more of their own made sense. He started his position in September.

“Every time I meet a patient for the first time, I ask if they're from around here,” Saenger said. “I tell them I grew up here. … It’s really neat. I think having that connection is so important to me about medicine. So to be able to start it off like that it's very cool. You feel like you already have the element to a relationship.”

The relationships he’s started to build and will grow over his career are one of his favorite aspects of his job, he said. That is one reason he chose family practice, and the reason he intends to stick around.