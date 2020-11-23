Notable Neighbor: Miles Saenger builds relationships through medicine

Miles Saenger grew up in Mountain View. He didn’t know exactly which direction his career would take him, but ultimately it landed him back in his native Catawba County.
When he was in school at Fred T. Foard High School, Saenger couldn’t nail down his future career. However, he kept coming back to the medical field.
At Appalachian State University, he took an array of classes. His bachelor's degree was in exercise science and led him toward physician assistant school, he said.
“I had a lot of interests but the focus was on classes I could go to PA school with,” Saenger said.
His interest came from wanting to help others. He grew up volunteering for various organizations and developed an instinct to help people, he said.
“I had a lot of interests but the medical field was always right,” he said. “I like a lot of things but it encompasses a lot of what I enjoy, like interacting with people.”
His senior year of undergraduate school, Saenger took a position interning for Catawba Valley Health System’s Fitness Plus Center. A year later, after becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant, he went to work at a family practice in Newton for 12 months.
“I just really enjoyed my time there and I felt like it gave me what I wanted out of a job,” he said.
From there, he enrolled in PA school at Gardner-Webb University.
He graduated in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Job hunting was difficult, he said. He kept his options open, but when he saw a position at Catawba Valley Family Medicine in Denver, part of the Catawba Valley Health System, it felt right.
“We feel very partial to Hickory and Catawba County,” Saenger said. “I feel like it’s always been home so it’s neat to be able to work for the local hospital.”
Both Saenger and his fiancée have family roots in the area, he said. Putting down more of their own made sense. He started his position in September.
“Every time I meet a patient for the first time, I ask if they're from around here,” Saenger said. “I tell them I grew up here. … It’s really neat. I think having that connection is so important to me about medicine. So to be able to start it off like that it's very cool. You feel like you already have the element to a relationship.”
The relationships he’s started to build and will grow over his career are one of his favorite aspects of his job, he said. That is one reason he chose family practice, and the reason he intends to stick around.
“It's just so important to have a good patient, provider connection,” Saenger said. “Family practice was always at the top of my radar given that I've worked at it before and I’ve enjoyed the connection you get to have to patients.”
Saenger is looking forward to watching his patients and their families grow.
“You get to know generations of patients — moms, dads, grandma, grandpa, kids,” he said. “I don’t have as many years in medicine yet, but I know I’ll watch them through childhood, as young adults, getting jobs, getting married — just like my doctor watched me.”
