Notable Neighbor Meredith Carswell: Hickory woman finds joy, fulfillment through animal rescue

Meredith Carswell traces her love for animal rescue back to the time her cat snatched up a bunny when she was a little girl.
“The cat wanted to eat the bunny,” Carswell, 53, said. “I wanted to save the bunny. I did my best. The bunny died and I was addicted from that point on.”
She’s kept up the passion since then, adopting an assortment of animals ranging from dogs and cats to opossums and raccoons.
Earlier this year, she established the nonprofit Fur Babies Rescue. At the moment, the organization is focused on finding homes for a group of more than 20 cats.
Carswell hopes to eventually found a nature preserve and animal sanctuary in the Hickory area.
Carswell recently discussed some of her memorable rescue experiences and her vision for the animal sanctuary. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
On her favorite
rescue experience:The first one, the first little bunny as a child that I tried to bottle-feed. It is so difficult to bottle-feed a baby animal.
I gave it my best effort. It didn’t work but it was a long-lasting impression, so I never wanted to stop after that.
On what inspires her to do animal rescue work:Animals are a whole lot better than people.
Animals don’t lie. If an animal is going to bite you, they’re going to bite you in your face and they’re not going to stab you in the back. So animals are just pretty cool.
I’ve often said that humans are probably the most dangerous mammal on earth and after working with animals, it really does, it sets that in.
On her most difficult rescue experience:The most difficult was a feral dog on Lick Mountain in Hudson. She had probably had eight to 10 litters of puppies and she was wild.
She had been abandoned years ago and had puppies on the mountain and I had to enlist the help of several friends to carry crates down a very steep embankment and then up a hill to find the puppies in the log.
And mama dog was not happy but we did end up capturing mama dog and thankfully Hartman’s Haven Dog Rescue took her and she ended up with a great home up north.
On her vision for an animal sanctuary:
What I really want is a nature preserve, because our area needs that.
I work with several wildlife rehab people and for them to rehab wildlife, they have to have a place for the wildlife to be relocated and that’s really the goal for the preserve.
It could be opossums, raccoons, fox.
The wildlife rescue people, they are amazing to me because I will visit and they will have all kinds of wild animals in their care. And they’re licensed by the state of North Carolina, so all is good there. They follow the protocols but you can’t keep wildlife in your house.
Once they’re rehabilitated, they have to go back out into the woods.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.