Notable Neighbor Meredith Carswell: Hickory woman finds joy, fulfillment through animal rescue

On what inspires her to do animal rescue work:Animals are a whole lot better than people.

Animals don’t lie. If an animal is going to bite you, they’re going to bite you in your face and they’re not going to stab you in the back. So animals are just pretty cool.

I’ve often said that humans are probably the most dangerous mammal on earth and after working with animals, it really does, it sets that in.

On her most difficult rescue experience:The most difficult was a feral dog on Lick Mountain in Hudson. She had probably had eight to 10 litters of puppies and she was wild.

She had been abandoned years ago and had puppies on the mountain and I had to enlist the help of several friends to carry crates down a very steep embankment and then up a hill to find the puppies in the log.

And mama dog was not happy but we did end up capturing mama dog and thankfully Hartman’s Haven Dog Rescue took her and she ended up with a great home up north.

On her vision for an animal sanctuary:

What I really want is a nature preserve, because our area needs that.