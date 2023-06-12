At 12, Matt Everley designed a simple flyer for his neighborhood lawn mowing service.

That creative effort started the Hickory native on a career in graphic design that now spans 24 years.

As a young man, Everley's interest in the designs on album covers, posters and packaging grew. In college, he earned a degree in graphic communications at N.C. State University. He worked for six years at a design agency in Raleigh before deciding to begin working independently. Today, Everley owns his own design studio in Hickory, m.e.designlab.

“I was always interested in art,” he said. “I took art lessons growing up. I took four years of art in high school.”

In May, he earned a 2023 American Packaging Design Award from Graphic Design USA Magazine. The recognition was for his label designs on a series of barrel-aged beers for Sidetracked Brewery. The brewery is based in Morganton.

Everley recently discussed his award-winning Sidetracked Brewery designs, and reflected on the inspiration behind his work and the design advice he received.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

On what inspires his designs

Probably nature, things you’d see in the natural world or other artists are always inspirational.

His designs for Sidetracked Brewery

It was a series. So, the first in the series was the dagger and the barrel that acts like a shield. It’s kind of like a shield and dagger or shield and sword. But since it’s a barrel-aged beer that was the first one.

I worked really closely with the brewer (Joseph Ackerman), and there’s a whole story behind that one. One of his previous breweries had a beer that was called Brutus, who was the guy that killed Caesar. So, Tyrannis — the name of it — came from, you know, a play off of that.

He wanted to show that dagger and then the shield, and then the bar will be in the shield. That was kind of my idea like, "Let’s put it on a barrel and have kind of a double entendre."

(Ackerman) wanted something that was upscale. I like to work with a lot of texture. I wanted to make it look old and worn.

And then with the other two, I got inspiration from him. The flower of the barley wine, that’s his wife’s favorite flower. He wanted to make that for her, and (Aleannan) was the name.

I really wanted to make it part of the series, and then give it that kind of hand-painted look. I actually went in and painted in Photoshop that illustration.

(The Altera Vida design) was probably my favorite. We talked and talked about that. I did several sketches for that one. We knew we wanted to do Day of the Dead because it was released near Halloween and it’s a Mexican-style beer.

I did several sketches for that one, and nothing really stuck. Then, we were just looking through pictures together of actual people. (The Altera Vida design) was based on a picture we saw. We changed her makeup and earring.

That was mainly created from all the ingredients. Just really wanted to be colorful with that one.

I really enjoyed these because they’re personal to me, but it’s also personal with the brewer, too.

The American Packaging Design Award

It’s just like a pat on the back that I’m doing well or did well at that. It’s kind of justification of the work that I put into it or it also kind of helps me say, “Well, to succeed more or get further, just keep doing at least at that level.”

The best advice he received

Be original or just try to put my own spin on things because there’s a lot of similar things out there, even logos or labels.

He hopes his work is remembered

I have three daughters, so I hope that they remember it, and they’re like, “Oh yeah, this is that one that my dad did.”

I have several posters and stuff that are hanging up, and I have some artwork at home, too. I think I just want to be remembered by them.