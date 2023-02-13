When a family loses a loved one, Jenkins Funeral Home & Cremation Services receptionist Mary Jo Morgan shares her kindness and a listening ear.

Morgan, 74, greets people with a warm welcome at the Newton funeral home on Startown Road. Her specialty is families who have lost their pets. Most who come to have their pet cremated are uncertain of the process, Morgan said. She said families worry that their pet’s remains will be mixed with another pet’s remains. She assures them that is not the case; pets are cremated individually.

For any concern a customer has about the cremation process, Morgan has a comforting answer.

For the last 15 years, the funeral home has cremated pets, said funeral director and owner Carl Jenkins. Morgan, Jenkins said, does a great job working with pet families.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t know that you could cremate pets,” Morgan said. “We have a pet in a burial ground up in Minnesota that I would have loved to have had with me for the rest of my life.”

Rudy, Morgan’s first dog, died decades ago.

“We had to bury him in North Dakota, Minnesota, on the border,” Morgan said. “(We) haven’t been back. Little Rudy was just my heart for about 20 years … and these days, you can carry pieces around, you can hold onto that. But I’ll never be back up in that neck of the woods to see my puppy again.”

Morgan said she is happy to help the pet families. “Generally speaking,” she said, “pet families are mirror souls. They love these animals.”

Morgan said Rudy was a dog she got from a Hungarian vet while she was living in Iran in the 1970s. She was there teaching English during the Iranian Revolution.

Morgan met her husband, who served in the U.S. Navy as an air traffic controller, on the military base where she taught. The two married and escaped only a month before the U.S. Embassy in Iran fell.

To get out, Morgan said she and her husband had to leave in the middle of the night. They went from their home in Isfahan to Tehran. In Tehran, they had a room at a Hilton hotel, and Morgan said they had to sleep on the floor because there was gunfire outside.

“We had reservations to British Airlines, but the airport was a madhouse,” Morgan said. “I’ve never seen anything like that in my life. There were thousands of people there, trying to get out, and we were getting out with a dog. We didn’t know if we were going to get out. By the time we got on the airplane and cleared Iranian airspace, the British pilot said, ‘I just wanted to inform the plane…’ and everybody cheered. I’ve never heard anything like it in my life. (I have) never been on a plane that was so thankful to finally clear the space, because it had been pretty harrowing the last few weeks.”

Even with the revolution, Morgan remembers Iran fondly and said Isfahan is a beautiful town. “The people, the food, the traditions, the mosques and the bazaars are all wonderful places to be, but it was tough during that time,” she said.

The rest of the interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Do you enjoy being a receptionist at a funeral home?







I love it. It’s hard, because people come in really shattered a lot of times, but I don’t think people realize how kind other people are in times like this, you know? When you see that, it’s like working at schools, you see people helping each other (and) you really see people pulling for other people to make it. We see that a lot. Oftentimes people in grief don’t see how hard other people are pulling for them, but we do. We get phone calls from people calling to help out, calling to pay bills, calling to do whatever they can to help family members, and that to me is incredibly uplifting. So, for me, it’s exceptionally enjoyable to watch communities come together and help. It’s amazing. I love that part of the job.

What is the best advice you received and who gave it?

Every six months, the companies (my husband and I worked for) would let you have a vacation to wherever you want in the world. So we traveled all over the world, as you would imagine. We came home to see my parents who had just left Spain, and my dad had retired from the Air Force. He had been working with NATO, and he had had enough, (so) he came back and retired in Washington D.C. So, we came to see him, and because he had still been working with the Pentagon, he said, ‘I just want to let you know, you need to get out of (Iran).’ I said, ‘Dad, I just met with a consulate, and the guy said everything’s fine.’ And he said, ‘Mary Jo, it’s not fine. You better get out of there.’ So we made our reservations, and … the soonest we could get out was October (or) November. The embassy fell in December. So it was sheer luck, or we would have been stuck. Without my dad’s advice, I would have been in trouble, I would guess. He used to always say, ‘Trust your gut.’ I’m not sure I always did that … And I was a child of the ‘60s, who said ‘revolution is a wonderful thing!’ Once you live through a revolution… I’ve never said that again.

What would you say to people who do not know what a revolution looks like firsthand?

I do believe that there are ways to change communities that don’t involve violence. And … I’m old enough, that I’ve seen people do it. Change a business, change a school district, change the culture in a college — without violence and pain. They do it through incredible work, and communication like you wouldn’t believe. Talking all the time, so people know what’s going on. I think violence happens when people are afraid they’re going to lose something, and nobody is talking. They don’t know what’s going on and people are scared. So people rush to protect themselves. But people lose a lot in that environment. I’ve seen it, and I would hate our world to be affected the way I saw Iran affected. I just don’t see that solving anything. I see it injuring lives, and that injury has an effect for years to come. It doesn’t go away, it’s not like we just get through this hump and we’re good again. … So I would say the solution is probably not violence. I can’t see where violence helps us win anything. The solution is talk-talk, listen-listen, talk-talk, listen-listen — and hard work. And it does mean everybody has to work hard. That’s what I think, for what it’s worth, from an old woman.

What advice would you give others?

I think the one thing I got to do, that I really feel like my kids didn’t get to do as much as I did, is travel. I’ve been lots of places, lots of times, and I got to experience lots of things that I wouldn’t have if I didn’t feel like I could leave home and go try some things. So I would say to people, travel. Go out there and see what the world is like. Don’t forget that your home is your home, and value what you’ve got here, but get out and see what else is out there. You will find it’s an interesting place. Traveling through Russia during the Cold War was absolutely fascinating. We traveled by train, and they would put you in a car with other people, and of course whenever you would get out during the Cold War, you had to be accompanied by an intel guide. You couldn’t travel alone, that was not allowed in the Soviet Union at that time. So, the only time you really got to hear what was going on was when the people that you were with, in the (train) car — we had one side, they had the other — would talk to you. And you learned a lot. We had an older couple come and sit with us, and tell us how awful the Nazis were, and how they killed their sons. We had a younger couple come in and talk to us about how they were hoping that they could eventually go live in Czechoslovakia and not live in the Soviet Union. So, you got to hear what their life was like, you had your Kursk scientist next to us … and they invited us over for tea — did you know that Russians love jam in their tea? They would put jam in the tea. They wouldn’t use sugar, they’d use strawberry jam, and it’s actually pretty good. They just wanted to chat (and) learn more about what it was like to be an American. They were amazed that an American would be on that train. It stopped every hour across the country. It’s really an interesting world that we live in.

What are things that make you happy/give you joy?

A great night out with friends, I think. The opportunity to see a play at the Hickory Community Theatre, that’s a lot of fun. Going to a park. I have an Australian shepherd (and) we’ve checked out so many of the parks (and) walked through. We enjoyed every last one. The farmers market on Saturday morning. Having the grandkids over.