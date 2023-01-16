Notable Neighbor Maria Chavarin-Stobbe: Mother, police officer and active military

Maria Chavarin-Stobbe is a mom, a police officer and a sergeant in the North Carolina Army National Guard.

All three roles demand discipline and sacrifice. Those are traits the 30-year-old mother of three says she has embraced as her life takes shape.

Chavarin-Stobbe is currently deployed on a mission in the southwest region of the United States, she said. Chavarin-Stobbe could not share many details about her deployment, but she could say she is there to support the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Chavarin-Stobbe’s rank in the North Carolina Army National Guard is sergeant, she said. Her job within the platoon is a team leader, she said. She has been serving for eight years.

Her husband, Anthony Stobbe, is also deployed on the same mission, Chavarin-Stobbe said. Anthony is an investigator with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and a staff sergeant in the North Carolina Army National Guard, Chavarin-Stobbe said. Anthony has been serving for more than 15 years and will retire soon, Maria said.

Maria and Anthony originally met around 16 years ago in high school through mutual friends, she said. The couple reconnected years later through their work in the military.

Chavarin-Stobbe is also a patrol officer with the Long View Police Department. She has been working for the department since July of 2021.

Her three daughters are ages 10, 8 and 4.

Chavarin-Stobbe discussed her roles in the military and law enforcement. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Becoming a police officer

The whole detective part of law enforcement was one thing that always intrigued me. I went to college to get my criminal justice degree (from the American Military University). I started to really build a passion for it. I looked into going to Basic Law Enforcement Training. I went ahead and did it, and here I am.

One of my goals is to make it into the investigations division. From the very beginning, my goal was to be in that type of division in law enforcement.

Joining the North Carolina Army National Guard

When I joined, I was a single mother. I had a 3-year-old at the time. I really didn’t know what to do as far as getting her and myself taken care of. I had a family member who was about to leave for basic training. He said, “Well, maybe you should try it.” So, I went and spoke to a recruiter.

I mean, honestly, I didn’t really know what I was signing up for, but eight years later, I’m still in. I’ve learned to really love it. I didn’t realize how much I would grow to love it.

My favorite part is the discipline and the leadership skills that you learn throughout the years of being in. It’s helped me in many other aspects in life, especially in law enforcement. In law enforcement, it’s important to have discipline and attention to detail. That’s something the military has taught me. It’s helped me with basically anything career-wise that I do.

Favorite part of policing

The ability to care for people and to help them. There are times where we get calls, and it’s mainly a call of desperation, because people just don’t know what else to do. Being able to be the person who puts a little bit of a calm feeling into somebody’s day and being able to be there to make life a little bit easier. There are more serious things that we deal with, but I think overall, that feeling of being able to help somebody.

Hardest part of military career

The biggest challenge is being away from the kids. I’m already away from them at home because I work all the time. And in the National Guard, I’m gone one week in a month. In the summer, we’re gone two weeks and then when we get deployed.

For instance, today (Jan. 7), my oldest had a basketball game. That was her first game. I’m missing important things like that, birthdays and holidays.

We do have a schedule where my husband and I will video call them every night. For the most part, we can talk for a good bit. Every now and then, something happens where we get really busy and can only call to say goodnight.

Hobbies

It’s hard to have hobbies out here. When I am home, one of my favorite things to do is cook. That’s what I do when I have some free time. I’m like, “What can I cook? What is something different I can make?” I like to cook challenging things.

My kids and my husband, their favorite thing that I make is chicken taquitos. Usually I’ll make those, salsa and everything that goes with it. The taquitos are a family recipe that my mom would make us when we were younger. The taquitos were a big family thing growing up.

I’ve taught myself how to make them and how to make the stuff that goes with it from scratch. The salsa is kind of my own recipe.

Best advice received

At the beginning of my law enforcement career, I remember being told, “This is what you’ve always dreamed of. Here you are. Now live out your dream.” It really hit me because getting to that point was not the difficult part. It was actually continuing to do it.

Now, it’s not just a dream, it’s a career. That is something that I tell new law enforcement officers. You’re here. You’ve made it but we’ve got to continue to grow and live out our dream.

Advice for future military and law officers

You have to be willing to sacrifice a lot. That can really get to you mentally, but you do become a part of this huge family. That’s very rewarding. All of the sacrifices that you make in both law enforcement and the military, they’re going to be rewarding.