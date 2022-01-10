Notable Neighbor Madison Mace: nurse, beauty queen and four-wheeler racer

A Lenoir-Rhyne University graduate won the title of Miss Cosmos United States in July.
Madison Mace, 21, said that in addition to competing in pageants, she loves spending time with family, serving her community and racing four-wheelers.
She said she has always had a lot of love and support from her family. “My parents are really supportive of it. My mom loves them. When she was little she would always watch Miss Universe and Miss America. So, she was really happy that pageantry was something I wanted to get into,” Mace said. “My family loves giving back to their communities, and they are so supportive of my pageantry stuff. It is something that we can all talk about and it brings us together.”
Mace was born in Rutherfordton but has lived in Hickory since she was around 3. She attended Fred T. Foard High School, Catawba Valley Community College and Lenoir-Rhyne.
Mace is a traveling nurse. She said she hopes to return to school in the fall to become a nurse practitioner.
Mace recently discussed her love of pageants, four-wheelers and her career. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
On winning Miss Cosmos United States
It felt like a dream come true. I couldn’t believe it, because there were so many beautiful women that I was competing with and I tried that whole week not to compare myself to others. But it is always kind of hard when you’re there. I went into that week telling myself, “Do your best. Don’t pay attention to what anyone else is doing.” I think that is what really got me through it.
There were around 10 girls in my division and probably 60 or 70 altogether. Cosmos has been around for a long time in a lot of other countries, but it is really just starting to take off in the United States. With COVID-19, the numbers dropped off, but they are picking back up. In one of the other countries, they gave a car or something like that for their winner. They really go all out with prizes in the other systems. I do think within the next several years it is going to be just as big here. They keep making the prize package bigger and bigger.
I had heard about Cosmos for several years before I ever competed in it. I heard that they were having a state pageant this last February and so I entered that. I won the state title and then went to nationals.
I also went to New York fashion week. I would have never gone, if Cosmos hadn’t given me the opportunity to go. We actually were able to work with a really prestigious designer, Cesar Solorzano, and model his gowns and stuff. I got to walk on the runway. It was super fun.
On her platform
Certain systems have a main platform they want to support, but with Cosmos they let you bring in your own. All of our platforms are different. The platform I created is called GLAM.
GLAM stands for Girls Learning Advocacy Matters, and I started that because I raced four-wheelers growing up, which is a very non-traditional women’s sport. I got picked on pretty bad being the only woman and men thinking that I shouldn’t be racing in a class against them. I started this so girls can learn how to advocate for themselves. When I was younger, I had wonderful women role models who showed me, “Hey, don’t let people say that to you. Stand up for yourself and be proud of what you are doing.” That is my goal to make sure that other women and men don’t feel that way, especially when they are in a field that is dominated by the other gender.
On racing four-wheelers
My dad started teaching me to ride when I was 12 and I started racing when I was 14. He taught me how to use a clutch and everything out in the middle of a random field. He took me to a race just to watch it. I told him I wanted to do that and he was like, “Um,” and I was like, “No, I am serious I want to do it.” So, he started taking me to practice at different riding parks. My first race I finished literally dead last. I was so slow and I actually got thrown off my four-wheeler during that race. Then I was like, “OK, I really need to start practicing.” It kind of took off from there.
When I was racing full-time, I would do Mid East Racing and GNCC Racing (Grand National Cross Country). Mid East Racing is more like North Carolina and South Carolina. GNCC is anywhere from New York to Florida.
On her nursing career
All through high school I wanted to be a lawyer and when I was a senior I was like, “I actually think I might hate that.” My whole life my mom had told me to go into health care and I was like, “No, there is not a chance.” That spring my grandma got sick and we were all rotating taking care of her and it kind of just showed me how much I like taking care of people. I applied to the RIBN program which was where you are enrolled at LR and CVCC to become a registered nurse. I got accepted and it’s been history ever since. I never saw myself going into nursing originally.
I do traveling nursing now. I worked for 16 months in the intensive care unit at UNC Health Care and then started travel nursing four months ago.
It’s been really tough. COVID hasn’t been easy on any health care worker, but I feel like I am kind of meant to be there. Like some of the situations I have had at work, I get to be there for people in their most vulnerable times. It’s tough but it is kind of bittersweet because they need people when they’re in that state.