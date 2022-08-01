Notable Neighbor Madi Trimble: She is a creative videographer for NC State athletics and Mooresville Spinners baseball

Madi Trimble is skilled at making videos to hype up a team and draw interest to the players.

But there was a time when she thought about leaving the hype videos behind.

Trimble, a junior at North Carolina State University, works for Pack Athletics and the Mooresville Spinners baseball team.

Her video path started at Bandys High School, where Trimble’s English teacher, Leslie McIntosh, asked her to join the yearbook team. Trimble said she was hesitant, but she joined because of support from McIntosh.

Trimble enjoyed working alongside her peers to create videos that fellow Bandys students could enjoy, but she also felt the weight of other people’s opinions. She said she actually wanted to quit making videos after her senior year.

It wasn’t until her fellow Bandys High School alumnus and Catawba Valley Community College baseball player, Elec Yount, asked her to come make a hype video for the team, that she picked up where she left off.

Trimble went on to study business administration, graphic communications and marketing at North Carolina State University. She joined NCSU Athletics as a creative video team member.

Trimble’s focus at N.C. State is women’s gymnastics currently. She also has made videos for the women’s soccer, women’s basketball and women’s volleyball teams.

This summer Trimble is working for the Mooresville Spinners college league baseball team in the Iredell County city of Mooresville. Her role as director of creative social media allows her to manage everything from videography to creating graphics for social media to creating TikTok videos with the team.

Trimble shared the secret behind the making of her hype videos, such as the one for Tuesday night’s Spinners playoff game. As a videographer, Trimble knows the importance of the element of music and what it can add to a video.

Trimble said she has a playlist of songs to choose from. The way she picks a song is by sitting in her car with the air conditioning all the way off. She said the song she chooses is the first song she hears that gives her chills.

Trimble said her advice to anyone looking to pursue creative video or social media is that connections are everything. She said that having just one connection can bring new opportunities that will kick-start your career.

When asked about her future goals, Trimble said she would love to work for the Charlotte Knights minor league baseball team or the Charlotte Hornets NBA team.