Notable neighbor Luke Fountain spent high school years studying, volunteering

On his experience as president of the Catawba County Youth Council:

My favorite service project was the Pencil Box Drive and tutoring initiative. I designed and implemented the Pencil Box Drive for local elementary students this COVID-19 school year through the guidance of my 4-H coordinator and a local school principal. Pencil boxes were filled to the brim with essential supplies including earbuds, pencils, erasers, glue sticks, crayons, colored pencils, scissors, and notes of encouragement. Harnessing the power of social media, I collaborated with other school systems and nonprofits that joined the drive.

Over 300 pencil boxes were delivered to elementary and middle schools in three counties, functioning in the hybrid model of school this year. In addition, the Youth Council was able to craft a tutoring program, Homework Helpers, in conjunction with Catawba County Schools and the Catawba County Library System to ensure that students throughout this school year had every opportunity to garner new knowledge and succeed in the classroom.