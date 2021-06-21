Notable neighbor Luke Fountain spent high school years studying, volunteering

Luke Fountain graduated from Fred T. Foard High School this year with an impressive three-page resume.
Fountain was an honors student, National Beta Club member, and participated in the Lenoir-Rhyne High School Scholars Academy. “This program has allowed me to be challenged beyond a regular high school experience,” Fountain said.
“Hollis Whalen, my junior and senior English teacher, taught me to be an exceptional writer, and I am thankful for that,” he continued. “There is no doubt that without this program I would not have been bestowed the amount of awards and honors I have today. I just found out I finished as No. 1 in my class of 196 students at Fred T. Foard, and I am extremely proud of that.”
Not only did the 18-year-old excel as a student, he also served as the 2020-21 president of the Catawba County Youth Council, as the 2019-20 president of the junior and senior class at Lenoir-Rhyne University Scholars, led a company of JROTC cadets as first sergeant, and attended the NC Youth Legislative Assembly for the past two years.
Fountain also spent time volunteering in education, sports and with the Special Olympics. He discussed his time in these roles, along with his plans for furthering his education. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
On his college plans:
I will be attending Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, this fall. Washington and Lee has numerous extracurricular activities that will allow me to explore all of my interests. Additionally, I received a full scholarship to Washington and Lee covering room and board, tuition, and all other expenses that may incur and providing for summer enrichment experiences.
I plan to double major in politics and journalism with a minor in educational policy. I also hope to obtain a Juris Doctor degree. I have had the privilege to serve as an N.C. House of Representatives Page, N.C. Governor’s Page, YLA Committee co-chair, and been a part of the North Carolina Student Legislature as a student at Lenoir-Rhyne University High School Honors Academy. Having these experiences, I have been given a close-up, practical education in the political and legislative processes at a young age that has manifested my passion for politics and advocating for issues I believe in.
On volunteer work that left the biggest impression:
I coached Special Olympic athletes in the sports of tennis and volleyball on the county and state level. Attending the North Carolina State Special Olympics games twice has reshaped my worldview by inspiring me to fight for those who are disabled and cannot fight for themselves to be treated as equals to their able-bodied counterparts.
On his experience as president of the Catawba County Youth Council:
My favorite service project was the Pencil Box Drive and tutoring initiative. I designed and implemented the Pencil Box Drive for local elementary students this COVID-19 school year through the guidance of my 4-H coordinator and a local school principal. Pencil boxes were filled to the brim with essential supplies including earbuds, pencils, erasers, glue sticks, crayons, colored pencils, scissors, and notes of encouragement. Harnessing the power of social media, I collaborated with other school systems and nonprofits that joined the drive.
Over 300 pencil boxes were delivered to elementary and middle schools in three counties, functioning in the hybrid model of school this year. In addition, the Youth Council was able to craft a tutoring program, Homework Helpers, in conjunction with Catawba County Schools and the Catawba County Library System to ensure that students throughout this school year had every opportunity to garner new knowledge and succeed in the classroom.
The most enjoyable part of being on the Youth Council I can truly say is the relationships I have made. One of my closest friends I met on the Youth Council, and to see how students from across the county have forged meaningful relationships to make the community a better place has been rewarding. Donna Mull, Youth Council adviser, has been instrumental in my life these past four years. Without her guidance, the council and I personally would not have been able to accomplish as much.
On where he sees himself after college:
After college, I possibly see myself in many different fields; as an attorney, a public servant, a policymaker or a journalist. My mom is a public school teacher and both my grandmothers were teachers, so I am interested in educational policy to assist students.
In any of these roles, I hope to expose and correct inequities, injustices, and wrongs perpetrated by representing clients, crafting equitable policy, and by speaking the truth even when it does not advance my agenda. My long-term goal is to one day run and serve in public office.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.