Notable Neighbor Luis Millan-Lara: Entrepreneur enjoys marketing, building bridges and chilaquiles

Luis Millan-Lara, 32, said he started a marketing firm to help local businesses grow while encouraging diversity in Hickory.

Fractal Marketing and Analytics opened July 14, 2021, with Millan-Lara at the head of the operation. He said his experience operating and marketing businesses took root as he helped his family at Las Isabelas restaurant and store.

“My dad is an entrepreneur,” he said. “He’s the one who started the businesses here in Catawba County. We had a restaurant in Conover, and then he also opened this one (in Hickory).”

In 2017, Millan-Lara said he helped develop the restaurant’s marketing by creating a menu. He also helped in the day-to-day operation of the restaurant.

“(My father) was very good at business, and he was great at execution; one of his main skills that he did not have was marketing,” he said. “That was a major component that was needed to make a business thrive.”

Millan-Lara provided that knowledge.

“I became passionate about, ‘How do I help the business bring more people in the door?’ While I love food and I love tacos, marketing became my passion,” he said.

Millan-Lara is working with the Western Piedmont Symphony.

“A lot of it is research,” he said. “If they have a visiting artist, I do my research on where that person is from. Can we get people from that area to come to the concerts?”

Millan-Lara also hopes to use Fractal Marketing to build bridges among the different communities in Hickory.

“Hickory and Catawba County has a large diverse population, but one of the struggles that I’ve noticed is how disconnected each community is, and while I’ve seen a bridge in this restaurant (Las Isabelas) with food, that’s only here,” he said. “But outside in the community there is a very strong disconnect.”

Millan-Lara was born in Mexico City. When he was 3, his father moved the family to North Carolina.

“They brought me here at a very young age,” he said. “Catawba County has been home for me for 29 years now.”

The interview has been edited for clarity and length.

What are your goals for your business?

I want my business to be recognizable. I want to create a reputation for business. My ultimate goal is to get to know how marketing and coding work together through the software engineering part of it.

How do you wish to be remembered?

As someone who bridged cultures, someone who passed down my abundance of education, knowledge, helped educate those who needed or wanted to be educated, learned skills that I have and passed those skills on to other people, advocated for minorities and definitely be an advocate for the environment.

What is the best advice you received?

My good friend Will Locke and his family, they have a saying that goes “Follow the Golden Rule.” Treat others the way you want to be treated.

What is your favorite meal at your family’s restaurant?

My personal favorite dish here is the chilaquiles. It is tortilla chips with warm hot salsa on top. It comes with a piece of steak, an over-easy egg, sour cream, queso fresco, diced onions and then of course your guacamole on top and your salsa’s on the side. That is bomb.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.