Notable Neighbor Lori Owenby: She is superintendent of new Mountain Creek Park, collects moths for the Smithsonian

Lori Owenby was a park ranger at Riverbend Park when she and her colleague saw an unfamiliar creature fly by. Little did she know that this creature would lead her to collaborating with the Smithsonian Institution.

Owenby said her colleague Dwayne thought the creature was a hummingbird based on its shape and flight. Owenby was confident the creature was a moth because of its striped pattern. They snapped photographs of the creature and discovered that it was a Titan Sphinx moth, which is native to South America.

The photo by Owenby was the first and only record of the Titan Sphinx moth ever documented in the state. She said a storm system may be the reason the moth made it to North Carolina.

The Smithsonian contacted Owenby about her Titan Sphinx moth sighting and asked her to start collecting moths. “When I see a moth species that hasn’t been recorded for North Carolina, I have little vials and I put them in the freezer,” Owenby said.

She packs the moths in dry ice and sends them to the Smithsonian where they let the moths thaw and then pin them on display.

Her fascination with moths began when she was about 12 at Girl Scout camp. This was when she encountered her first Luna moth. “I was fascinated; I was completely hooked. I wanted to learn everything about it,” Owenby said.

Owenby, a Conover resident, has worked for the Catawba County Parks system for 15 years and is now the park superintendent of the New Mountain Creek Park in Sherrills Ford.

Being a park ranger wasn’t always her first career choice.

After she graduated from Bunker Hill High School, Owenby went to college to be a teacher. After working in a daycare she decided teaching wasn’t her passion. She also worked for a furniture company for a while and she knew the job was not for her because she wanted to be outdoors.

Owenby went on to get her associate’s degree at Catawba Valley Community College and then she started working part-time at Catawba County’s Riverbend Park. She has been a county employee since.

Her passion for nature and birds started when she was young because she was always exposed to the outdoors. “I love how everything is connected to each other,” Owenby said. “That little bluebird that’s out here eats the worms and the mosquitoes that are flying around that are a nuisance to everybody else, but they need all that in order to survive so they can feed their babies.”

Owenby is an advocate for how important parks are for mental and physical health. “Being at the park and listening to the birds, or going down to the water to watch the sunrise in the morning or the sunset in the evening is a very mentally healthy thing to do,” Owenby said.

She said she could see a difference in people who visit parks regularly. “At Riverbend, I would see people start coming to the park and you could tell that they were stressed out,” Owenby said. “Then the more you saw them, you could see how much they’d loosened up.”

Her hope is to see kids playing and embracing the outdoors at Mountain Creek Park. “A lot of kids have never even been in the woods. They’ve never been down to a creek and flipped rocks. They don’t know how to pick up a salamander and they are scared of crawdads,” Owenby said. “I greatly enjoy getting kids out and letting them witness and experience nature, do hands-on stuff and say, ‘Hey, this isn’t that scary.’”

