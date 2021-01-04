Notable Neighbor Linda McCorkle: She retired from Arndt Middle after 43 years

Linda McCorkle retired from her job at Arndt Middle School on Jan. 1 of this year. She worked there for 43 years.
“Mrs. McCorkle is a jokester,” said Jennifer Stodden, principal at Arndt Middle School. “She always makes sure that we have a smile on our face. She is going to leave a huge void here at Arndt; not only in the school, but the community. She is truly a huge part of Arndt and who we are.”
McCorkle, a longtime Newton resident, graduated from Newton-Conover High School in 1974. “All through school, I had a teacher who influenced me and she took care of me,” she said. “She taught me to have confidence in myself and strive to do what I wanted to do.”
Over the years, McCorkle has passed that support along to her students. “I try to be that way to other students as well,” she said. “I try to encourage them and tell them how important it is to get an education. Education will help extend you out further in life.”
McCorkle got her start at the school back in 1977 after seeing a job posting at Catawba Valley Community College. “I saw the posting at CVCC while I was going to school to be a nurse,” McCorkle explained. “After I saw it, I knew that’s what I wanted to do. I liked the idea of helping kids learn and develop in life.”
She first started working as a P.E. assistant teacher. After 12 years, another P.E. teacher was hired. “That threw me out of the P.E. Department,” McCorkle said. “I asked the principal at the time if there was anything else I could do here in order to stay at Arndt Middle School, and he said there was a resource classroom assistant position coming available.”
As an assistant teacher in the resource classes, McCorkle would give students one-to-one help with math, English language arts, and other subjects. She did this for eight years until the position was changed.
McCorkle still wanted to stay at Arndt Middle School. “I told the principal, ‘You know, I really don’t want to leave Arndt,’” she laughed. “I’ve always liked the atmosphere here, and the faculty, and everyone treats me well.
“I asked again if there were any other positions coming available so I could stay at the school, and that’s when the principal told me that the librarian needed an assistant,” McCorkle smiled.
She stepped into yet another role at Arndt Middle School with ease. At the time McCorkle began helping in the library, there wasn’t as much technology as there is today.
“I was the librarian assistant for about five and a half years,” McCorkle said. “Back then, we didn’t have computers. We had to use a typewriter and write the catalogue numbers down to make sure the books were in order. I would do the card catalogue, make sure the books were put in the card catalogue, did some typing, filing books — things like that.”
For the past 15 years, McCorkle has worked in the front office of the school. “She’s that compassionate person at the front desk; a friendly face that greets everyone that comes in,” Stodden said. “Sometimes she’s that firm person who tells students that they can do it, they can get through the day, and reminds them how important their education is.”
Over the years, McCorkle has realized that her career has been more than just work. “This is a good place to work,” she said. “We’re like a family — we look after one another, we take care of each other. If someone is feeling down, we fill them back up. I’m going to miss Arndt.”
Her loyalty is obvious to those closest to her. “I’ve never met a woman who is more grounded in faith and her community than Mrs. McCorkle,” Stodden said. “She’s been a role model for many, many people. Her loyalty and dedication to Catawba County and Arndt Middle School is, to me, unparalleled.”
McCorkle doesn’t plan on slowing down in retirement. She will continue working at the Newton Recreation Center — a role she has filled for the past 23 years — and spend time with family.
“I’m at that age where I can retire and still enjoy life,” McCorkle said. “I will still work my part-time job at the Rec Center, I’ll take care of my mom and visit my son and granddaughter who live in Florida.”
“I thank God for letting me see 43 years here at Arndt,” McCorkle continued. “He’s looked after me and let me be what I am today. I give all my credit to Him and my family.”
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.