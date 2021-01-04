Notable Neighbor Linda McCorkle: She retired from Arndt Middle after 43 years

Linda McCorkle retired from her job at Arndt Middle School on Jan. 1 of this year. She worked there for 43 years.

“Mrs. McCorkle is a jokester,” said Jennifer Stodden, principal at Arndt Middle School. “She always makes sure that we have a smile on our face. She is going to leave a huge void here at Arndt; not only in the school, but the community. She is truly a huge part of Arndt and who we are.”

McCorkle, a longtime Newton resident, graduated from Newton-Conover High School in 1974. “All through school, I had a teacher who influenced me and she took care of me,” she said. “She taught me to have confidence in myself and strive to do what I wanted to do.”

Over the years, McCorkle has passed that support along to her students. “I try to be that way to other students as well,” she said. “I try to encourage them and tell them how important it is to get an education. Education will help extend you out further in life.”

McCorkle got her start at the school back in 1977 after seeing a job posting at Catawba Valley Community College. “I saw the posting at CVCC while I was going to school to be a nurse,” McCorkle explained. “After I saw it, I knew that’s what I wanted to do. I liked the idea of helping kids learn and develop in life.”