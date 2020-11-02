Notable Neighbor Leonardo Negrete-Perez: He helped beautify ministry's thrift shop

Small cities are full of connections.
When Leonardo Negrete-Perez, 18, began work on projects with the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, he did so as part of his Eagle Scout requirements.
He later learned of an important connection between his family and the ministry.
Negrete-Perez worked to improve and beautify 31 Thrift and More. “I’m quite grateful they gave me this opportunity,” Negrete-Perez said. He took on three separate projects at the store, which is part of GHCCM.
“We started with the hold shelf,” said John Featherstone, director of thrift store services for the ministry. The shelf is for customers to hold items until the close of business the next day.
“We’ve never had an actual shelf for this, but it was a need that he was able to fill that was functional and it helps us out a lot,” Featherstone continued. “The other two parts of the project was painting the sidewalk and painting in the outside mural.”
The sidewalk has been adorned with black and white paint in a checkered pattern, and the white “CCM” mural on the side of the building now pops with a multi-colored, stained-glass pattern.
“I had very little experience with painting like this but my dad does. He was a huge help,” Negrete-Perez said. The pair worked together to plan the painting and coordinate help from Boy Scout Troop 1 of Corinth Reformed Church in Hickory.
The painting process for the CCM mural took an entire day, and then some. “That was a very busy, hard day, but I’m so glad that we got it done. I’m so happy with how it came out — it was definitely worth it,” Negrete-Perez said.
After his Eagle Scout project was finished, Negrete-Perez’s mother told him about his father’s connection to GHCCM. “My mother told me that when I was 3 months old, my father was diagnosed (at the ministry) with type 2 diabetes by a volunteer doctor,” Negrete-Perez said. “(These projects) have kind of been a way of repaying for that.”
Negrete-Perez worked closely with Featherstone and others to make their vision for the project a reality. “When we came here, our goal was to make the thrift store a place that gave people who needed to come dignity, and to make this place more of a destination where it would draw people in,” Featherstone said.
Negrete-Perez’s painting projects have expounded on this. “We’ve had 100 percent positive feedback on what he’s done,” Featherstone said of the projects. “People think it looks really fresh.”
Not only is Featherstone thankful for Leonardo’s willingness to lend a helping hand, he also knows the benefits of being involved with Boy Scouts of America.
“I was a Boy Scout, but I never became an Eagle,” Featherstone explained. “You learn responsibility, accountability, being prepared — it creates a discipline in boys and young men that really shapes their character.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better Eagle to work with. This was a big project, and I couldn’t be more proud of him,” Featherstone added.
With his Eagle Scout project under his belt, Negrete-Perez looks forward to more opportunities to help where help is needed. “I don’t plan on just stopping — it’s a lot of work, planning and patience, but in the end it’s nice to see it all come together,” he said.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
