Notable Neighbor Leonardo Negrete-Perez: He helped beautify ministry's thrift shop

The painting process for the CCM mural took an entire day, and then some. “That was a very busy, hard day, but I’m so glad that we got it done. I’m so happy with how it came out — it was definitely worth it,” Negrete-Perez said.

After his Eagle Scout project was finished, Negrete-Perez’s mother told him about his father’s connection to GHCCM. “My mother told me that when I was 3 months old, my father was diagnosed (at the ministry) with type 2 diabetes by a volunteer doctor,” Negrete-Perez said. “(These projects) have kind of been a way of repaying for that.”

Negrete-Perez worked closely with Featherstone and others to make their vision for the project a reality. “When we came here, our goal was to make the thrift store a place that gave people who needed to come dignity, and to make this place more of a destination where it would draw people in,” Featherstone said.

Negrete-Perez’s painting projects have expounded on this. “We’ve had 100 percent positive feedback on what he’s done,” Featherstone said of the projects. “People think it looks really fresh.”

Not only is Featherstone thankful for Leonardo’s willingness to lend a helping hand, he also knows the benefits of being involved with Boy Scouts of America.