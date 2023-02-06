Laurie Schorr’s father always had a film camera around his neck. “There was no digital back then,” Schorr said.

His hobby became her passion.

Schorr flipped through a photo album, which included work by her and her father. She showed the first photo she printed when she was 14 years old. The photo is of a surfer catching a wave in Florida.

“We used to go to Florida every summer. I saw the surfers off the pier, and I thought it would be really neat with the contrast,” Schorr said. “In photography it is called previsualization when you imagine what the image is going to look like after you take it. I was really excited to process that first roll of film and make my first print.”

As Schorr thumbed through her photos, she stopped and pulled out a black-and-white image she shot in South Carolina on a trip to the roadside attraction South of the Border. Schorr said she took the photo while waiting on her father to fill the car’s tank with gasoline. The image is of a car’s exterior, passenger side rearview mirror. In the mirror, neon signs can be seen reflecting off of the car’s windows. Behind the mirror, a sign advertises supreme gas for $1.68.

“What’s crazy about photography for me is I remember making all of these pictures,” Schorr said.

Schorr is originally from New York. She moved to North Carolina in 2010 to teach a darkroom summer camp at the Light Factory Photo Arts Center in Charlotte.

Schorr moved to Maiden in 2019.

“I came down with a suitcase and 100 bucks,” Schorr said. “And I didn’t go back until Thanksgiving. I decided I was going to stay in Charlotte.”

Schorr said pottery is now her favorite art medium. Schorr teaches a pottery class at Catawba Valley Community College. She recently began a second job as an art counselor at the UMAR Art Center in Lincolnton. UMAR is a fine arts day program for adults with disabilities.

Schorr is a person of many interests.

She raises goats, chickens and a turkey at her home in Maiden. Schorr said she tries to live off the land as much as possible through gardening, using edible wild plants and products from her animals. Using plant and animal products from her farm, Schorr makes food, soaps, balms and other items.

“We’re trying to do as much as we can with what we have and limit reliance on anything outside of what’s in our own space,” Schorr said. “That takes a lot of creativity and community.”

Schorr discussed her love of nature, art and creativity. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Photography

I shoot medium format, black-and-white film. I do have digital cameras, but I prefer to just use those when I’m teaching. And I will get back into doing like portrait sessions and whatnot. Just not yet.

I do love cyanotypes. I still make those. I did a whole series on native North Carolina weeds using cyanotypes and feathers, chicken feathers. I have another series called “Finding Feathers.” Wherever I go. I find feathers. Turkey feathers, hawk feathers, all kinds of feathers. I love to run in the woods, and I always find feathers running in the woods.

Cyanotype is a process discovered by a young woman named Anna Atkins in 1843. The emulsion I use is iron and citrate-based emulsion. It’s made using ferric ammonium citrate and potassium ferricyanide. You mix those two chemicals together and then they become reactive to sunlight, not any other type of light, only UV light. You coat it on a receptive surface like watercolor paper, clay, wood.

You place your objects on top and you set it in the sunshine and expose it. It will capture that image. It’s actually the very first way of creating architectural blueprints which is why we still call them blueprints. And then, you rinse it off with water and hydrogen peroxide and you have a permanent image.

I want to get back into the anthotypes, which uses natural pigments to create the image. You can use any sort of plant pigment — onion skins, kale, collard greens, dandelion greens, beets. And you can actually coat an emulsion of that pigment and expose it under the sun. It works the same way as the cyanotypes. That’s something else I want to get into. Anything I can do with natural elements to create images to reflect nature, I love it.

Natural inspirations

Nature is the biggest inspiration for my art. It’s everywhere. There’s one it’s actually a William Shakespeare quote, “A jack of all trades is a master of none, but oftentimes better than a master one.” I feel like out here both of us are a jack of all trades in so many different ways.

Photography was my first passion. It has spread into being a creative artistic person in every aspect of my life, because we’re so connected to the land. I’m so connected. Being more in touch with nature really amplified the art making and the creativity in the house.

Pottery

I started with pottery which was pretty wonderful. I absolutely love working with clay. I use local red clay from Star, (a town in Montgomery County). I also create different mountain scenes and whatnot with stained glass. Everything is completely inspired by nature.

With pottery, there’s different ways of glazing your pots with natural mediums. That’s going to be my next project. So, 2023 will be all about pottery and exploring different types of natural glazes. I love the Raku firing, which is when glazed ceramics are taken from the kiln while they are still hot and are placed in a flammable material, such as sawdust or newspaper.

I teach the hand-building (pottery) class at Catawba Valley Community College, but I want to get more involved with continuing my own personal education with the instructors there because they are a wealth of knowledge.