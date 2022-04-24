Notable Neighbor Lana Ruffini: Store manager talks unique products, national park visits

Lana Ruffini began her full-time career in retail working at the Julia Rush fine arts store in downtown Hickory.

After Rush closed the store in 2010, the now 46-year-old Hickory resident went to school to study photography and returned to retail, first working at the Health Hut in Viewmont before taking over as executive director of Unique World Gifts.

Formed in 1992, the gift shop is a nonprofit that works with creators from developing countries to sell their products in line with fair trade standards that include stipulations related to fair pay and quality of working conditions.

Outside of her job managing the shop, Ruffini’s passions include trips to the national parks. She’s lost count of how many she’s been to but says it has likely been a few dozen.

Ruffini talked about how she came to manage the gift shop, some of the unusual items she has sold in her nine years running the store and her favorite national park experiences.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

On how she came to be executive director at Unique World Gifts:

After I finished school, I needed a job and actually worked down the street (on North Center Street) at the Health Hut.

One of our former customers from Julia Rush was on the board of directors at the time here, and their executive director was leaving to pursue a different thing and they were looking for somebody else.

They really wanted someone with retail, especially a small business background, to come and so she knew I was just kind of working at the Health Hut, so she approached me.

On some of the more interesting products she has sold:

We had a necklace one time that was made out of coffee beans; that was quite creative. It’s been a while, haven’t seen any more since.

I have to say one of the ones I get the most comments on are probably the wool birdhouses that are hand-felted from wool made in Nepal.

A lot of people think they’re just a decorative item but they’re fully functional so I explain that a lot to people. Birds do build nests in them. I have people that come back to replace them because they have been used as homes.

On her favorite national parks and memorable national park experiences:

That is asking a mom her favorite child and so I can’t really answer but that being said, it’s hard not to love Yellowstone and Zion.

I will say one of the things that I was happy to have done and happy to have gotten done was to hike to Angels Landing in Zion National Park.

It’s very steep and where you have to hold onto chains and it’s pretty scary and so I was glad and fortunate to be able to have done but also glad I got it done. I would do it again.

(My boyfriend) coached me. About halfway through I said I don’t know if I could do this and he coached me through it.

I don’t mind being up high but I’m afraid to fall and you’re holding onto chains and looking down at a 1,000-feet drop beside you.

We like to really get the experience. Once you get to the top, then it’s of course all worth it.

On what she enjoys about her job:

What I like about all of this type of work is it supports people in a positive way.

It’s been great because a lot of these people, they can’t always represent themselves. So they depend on a U.S. market to help sell what they do so it can be again sustained.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

