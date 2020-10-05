Notable Neighbor Kevin Lyford: He's a CVCC instructor, CrossFit trainer and Gardner-Webb student

Lyford extended his interest in teaching by becoming a CrossFit trainer shortly after returning to Hickory. “My friend got me into CrossFit. I had jogged and exercised before, so it didn’t seem like a big deal — then it destroyed me,” he laughed.

Now, Lyford helps others achieve their fitness goals. “It’s been very positive overall,” he said. “I like to tell a lot of dad jokes while we train and they seem to appreciate that. I try to make it fun, and I’m just glad to be a part of the experience.”

His journey of self-improvement is ongoing. Lyford will be starting Gardner-Webb University’s 28-month physician assistant program in January. “It’s pretty versatile which is what I like. I like having options, because I get bored easy I guess,” he joked. “Ultimately, I want to spend more time with my family and kids; just to hang out and have a good time with them.”

What is a lesson you’ve learned as an EMT?

“In emergency medicine, you set the tone. To be able to objectively look at a problem and approach that problem is something I’ve learned and applied to most aspects of life. Here is what we have, this is what we want to do, and this is what needs to get done to achieve that. This has helped me a lot with goal setting, like in the gym.”