Notable Neighbor Kevin Lyford: He's a CVCC instructor, CrossFit trainer and Gardner-Webb student

Kevin Lyford has three posters of Japanese symbols in his office that represent heal, improve, and knowledge — three things he has demonstrated throughout his career paths.
“My outlook on life is that I want to make things better in all aspects of life,” Lyford said. He is an instructor and the director of the EMS Program at Catawba Valley Community College, a paramedic with Catawba County EMS, and a CrossFit trainer.
Although Lyford has found his niche, this wasn’t always the case. After graduating from St. Stephens High School, he attended Catawba Valley and received an associate's degree in computer science. “My dad was big into computers, I grew up around them so I thought it would be a good fit,” he explained.
Lyford quickly realized a tech-life wasn't for him. “After I started studying at UNC-Charlotte, I got a job in a computer lab. It was really hard for me to stay awake and be engaged — that’s when I knew it was time to change it up,” he said.
“When I was in Charlotte, I took a CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) class,” Lyford continued. “It placed a seed in my head — it’s a cool set of skills, it’s a practical set of skills and everyone can use it.”
He finished his degree with UNC-Charlotte but a few years passed before Lyford would become a paramedic. After spending time in Russia with his now wife, he returned to the United States at the end of the financial crisis.
“No one needed a (political science) major with a minor in Russian,” Lyford laughed. “I came to CVCC and asked the EMS program director at the time what their hiring rate was, and she said 100 percent.” And so began his career in emergency medicine.
Lyford volunteered with the St. Stephens Fire Department while training. His first job was with Catawba County EMS, where he still works today. “I feel that this job has given me the opportunity to see a lot of what other people would not — a lot of aspects and appreciation of life, an appreciation for what I have. It’s a real eye-opening experience,” Lyford said.
Support Local Journalism
“We don’t get a lot of happy moments on the job but the times that we do are really meaningful,” he continued. “The saves that we get where an individual comes out of whatever incident intact and still being who they are are really powerful.”
Lyford pays it forward today by teaching classes at the community college. He's taught for the past six years. “During the time between being a medic and finishing my degree, I worked in the school systems in a tutoring company and I taught English overseas, as well. So teaching is something that I kind of fell into,” he explained.
“I ended up really enjoying teaching,” Lyford added. “I like being in the classroom; it’s fun to interact and teach.” He became the EMS Program director at the community college about two years ago.
Lyford extended his interest in teaching by becoming a CrossFit trainer shortly after returning to Hickory. “My friend got me into CrossFit. I had jogged and exercised before, so it didn’t seem like a big deal — then it destroyed me,” he laughed.
Now, Lyford helps others achieve their fitness goals. “It’s been very positive overall,” he said. “I like to tell a lot of dad jokes while we train and they seem to appreciate that. I try to make it fun, and I’m just glad to be a part of the experience.”
His journey of self-improvement is ongoing. Lyford will be starting Gardner-Webb University’s 28-month physician assistant program in January. “It’s pretty versatile which is what I like. I like having options, because I get bored easy I guess,” he joked. “Ultimately, I want to spend more time with my family and kids; just to hang out and have a good time with them.”
What is a lesson you’ve learned as an EMT?
“In emergency medicine, you set the tone. To be able to objectively look at a problem and approach that problem is something I’ve learned and applied to most aspects of life. Here is what we have, this is what we want to do, and this is what needs to get done to achieve that. This has helped me a lot with goal setting, like in the gym.”
What advice would you give to someone thinking about pursuing a career in emergency medicine?
“The entry point is always EMT. If you do want to be anything in medicine, it’s good to have experience in emergency medicine. With emergency medicine, you never know what you’re going to get. You could deliver a baby, handle a car wreck, heart attacks, whatever — you learn a little bit of everything. It gives you a taste of a lot of things.”
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.