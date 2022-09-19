Notable Neighbor Kevin Lackey: 2 million miles of accident-free truck driving

A truck driver from Vale has driven over 2 million miles without an accident in 17 years of work.

He’s also one of the best step van drivers in the nation.

Kevin Lackey competed in the National Truck Driving Championship in Indianapolis, Minnesota, in mid-August.

Lackey, 56, is a driver for Team Hamby Inc., a company that provides contract transportation services to FedEx Ground. Lackey has spent the last 13 years of his career driving for Team Hamby, he said.

Lackey delivers packages throughout the town of Catawba. In a single day, Lackey can drive up to 240 miles from the first stop to the last. He said he has worked the same area throughout his entire time at FedEx Ground and has developed close relationships with his customers.

Lackey drives a 12-foot box truck. He competed in the step van portion of the driving championship and finished in 23rd place. He competed against 50 drivers.

Lackey said he hopes to be remembered as a hard worker and a good dad to his three children. Along with driving trucks, Lackey volunteers with the Maiden Rescue Squad. In 2018, Lackey received the FedEx Ground Humanitarian Award for stopping his deliveries to help a woman who was kicked by a horse.

Lackey discussed his competition preparations and truck driving experience. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Getting started

I’ve been driving for 17 years total; 13 years have been spent driving for FedEx Ground.

I became a truck driver because the opportunity presented itself to change careers and driving was something I enjoyed doing. I needed a job, and FedEx was hiring temporary positions. I came in and applied and when they found out I had a class B license they said, “OK, we’re hiring you.”

The best advice I ever received was to not let the job get to me. I learned that from my first truck driving mentor. It means don’t let the job take over your life. When I get off, I leave my work coat here and when I get home I put on my dad coat. When I’m at home I worry about my family, but when I am at work I worry about work.

What I like most about driving trucks is the solitude and no one constantly over your shoulder. My favorite places to go are Florida and anywhere along the Gulf Coast because of the food. I am a big seafood junkie. I like Ellicott City, Maryland, because it is just beautiful. I also like traveling out West near the Rocky Mountains. I’ve always wanted to take my son out there to go hunting but so far we haven’t had the chance.

Preparing for competition

I finished the state competition in second place and was able to fill in for the first-place winner, who was not able to attend the national competition. My 13-year-old son helped me practice for the competition.

Before heading to Indianapolis for the competition, my son would set up courses for me to practice driving on during the weekends. We would set up at a truck terminal in Lincolnton. I have a truck that is just devoted to my training.

The championship

I have competed in the state championship twice, and this was my first time at the national championship.

I was most excited about the opportunity to compete; knowing that I am one of the 50 best step van drivers in the country. I wanted to be in the top 20, but I missed it by three places.

The competition was interesting. It was harder than the state competition, but that’s why I guess only the champions get to go there.

The test was the hardest part. The pre-trip portion simulated when we are checking out the truck before a route. I do that every day, so that was a pretty easy thing, but you only have six minutes to do it. The road course looks easy when you walk it. When you get in the truck, the white concrete floor, duct tape on the floor and fluorescent lights make it very hard to see.

My son has already said, “Daddy, boot camp’s getting ready to start.” He and my wife went with me to the competition. He said, “Dad, you can do better, and I’m going to help you.”

I am going to focus on practicing for the written portion and driving. I placed on four of the six driving obstacles; I need to get all six.

I plan to compete in the state competition next June. I have to win it in order to compete in the national championship again.

Staying safe

I stay safe while delivering packages by knowing my surroundings and being cautious.

My advice to other truck drivers is if you don’t think you can do it, don’t do it. Leave the ego at home and have some common sense.

My volunteer work helps me be a better and safer driver. Because with rescue, when I go on a call I’m running lights and a siren. I have to get there, it could be the difference between somebody living and somebody died. I have to do it safely, because I want to go home at night.

That transfers over to my work, because even though I don’t drive as fast, I’m still aware of everything I’m doing and everything going on around me. It makes me a better driver for FedEx.