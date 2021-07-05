Notable Neighbor: Kelly Lee goes 'above and beyond' in nurse work

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lee spoke about that bond and her nursing career. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How did you become a nurse?

“I sort of always wanted to be a nurse. My grandfather had a stroke when I was 16, so I stayed in the hospital with him and took care of him. All the ‘gross’ stuff didn’t bother me. So I figured out it was what I wanted to do.”

Why are you passionate about your job?

“It’s just the feeling of contributing something positive to this world. Truly the connections you make are what keeps you doing it. Yes, it can be stressful and it’s hard work, but what you do never feels like a job. There’s never a day I get up and it’s time to go to work and I think I don’t want to go. Because I get to go see my patients.”

What is special about working as a home care nurse?

“I’ve worked in facilities and things like that and there you’ve got a constant influx and outflow of patients. You don’t always get to know them the way you want to, you don’t always get to do everything you want.