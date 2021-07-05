Notable Neighbor: Kelly Lee goes 'above and beyond' in nurse work

Kelly Lee goes to work every day as a home health nurse, but she says it doesn’t feel like a job.
Lee’s passion drives her work which is caring for patients in their own home. Her love shows in her work, BAYADA Hickory Pediatrics Clinical Manager Jackie Clark said.
“She (Lee) just goes above and beyond,” Clark said. “She just takes nursing to a whole new level and truly cares about her clients and families.”
Lee has been a nurse in Hickory for 25 years. She moved into home health care in 2012. She finds joy in her job and has a passion for helping others, so much so that going to her job never feels like work, Lee said.
In May, she was recognized by BAYADA’s Hero Program, which honors those who exceed the highest standards of quality care and work ethic.
The honor was well deserved, Clark said. Clark and other staff of the Hickory team nominated Lee for the national honor.
“Kelly is just an outstanding nurse,” Clark said. “She is reliable even through her own troubles. She is compassionate with her families and they feel that.”
Lee’s current patient is 9-year-old Skylee Sauers. The two developed a special bond over five years.
“We understand each other,” Lee said. “There’s not a thing I wouldn’t do for that baby. There’s a special bond.”
Lee spoke about that bond and her nursing career. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
How did you become a nurse?
“I sort of always wanted to be a nurse. My grandfather had a stroke when I was 16, so I stayed in the hospital with him and took care of him. All the ‘gross’ stuff didn’t bother me. So I figured out it was what I wanted to do.”
Why are you passionate about your job?
“It’s just the feeling of contributing something positive to this world. Truly the connections you make are what keeps you doing it. Yes, it can be stressful and it’s hard work, but what you do never feels like a job. There’s never a day I get up and it’s time to go to work and I think I don’t want to go. Because I get to go see my patients.”
What is special about working as a home care nurse?
“I’ve worked in facilities and things like that and there you’ve got a constant influx and outflow of patients. You don’t always get to know them the way you want to, you don’t always get to do everything you want.
“Being in the home with someone — I don’t think there’s any way to get to know someone better. You’re comfortable. It’s a whole different scenario, because you become family and they become your family and all the sudden it’s not just a job, it’s far more important. You build this relationship and you care on a deeper level.”
What memories stand out to you in your career?
“There are a lot of things. Going back to the most recent, though, was when I was an adult nurse. I was an adult nurse my whole career and Jackie, one of the supervisors, came over and kept trying to talk me into taking a pediatric patient. I said I don’t do pediatrics. She would not leave me alone, she bugged me and said, ‘Just go for a meet and greet with the patient.’
“I gave in just so she would leave me alone and I went out to meet the patient (Skylee). She was just a toddler when we met. I instinctively sat on the floor and this baby toddles over to me, climbs on me and lays on my shoulder and looks at me with these big brown eyes and she roped me right in. I’ve been with her for five years now.”