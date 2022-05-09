Notable neighbor Katrina Belmont: 'Find what makes you happy and do it'

Katrina Belmont says she’s known since she was 12 years old that she wanted to be a therapist. She wanted to help people get through life’s toughest moments.

Belmont earned degrees from Appalachian State University and Lenoir-Rhyne University and licensure in counseling. She eventually put roots down in Hickory, where she grew up.

She helps people from all paths of life through her private practice Resilience Therapy and Wellness. Her newest endeavor, C7 Fitness Studio, is an extension of the counseling practice. It’s another way to help people heal and focus on wellness, Belmont said.

“I thought it would be really neat to build something that focuses on whole-person wellness,” Belmont said. “I think you can come to therapy all week and tell me all your problems, but if you’re not doing some of the other stuff — or if you’re going to the gym for five hours a day but you’re not addressing mental health — that’s not whole-person wellness. For me, it was so important to have a way for people to come and see that this all can encompass one another. I wanted to create that environment and create an accepting environment.”

Her counseling office and C7 studio, which offers yoga, Pilates and other classes, are in the same building off N.C. Highway 127 in Mountain View. There, she helps clients with mental and physical health, sometimes in the same session. Belmont is driven in part by her own experiences with body acceptance and mental health.

“As someone who has struggled with anxiety most of my life, I was like, ‘Why can’t I get a hang on this thing?’” Belmont said. “That’s what, for me, on a personal level, got me onto this idea of: Well wait a minute, I’m going to therapy, why am I not fixed? Or I’m going to the gym, why am I not fixed? We need both.”

Belmont’s work is also driven by a desire to help the community as a whole, she said. Belmont recently spoke about her desire to help, her motivations and her work.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

On the rewards of her work:

“At the end of the day, I can absolutely say I’m in the right job. Watching my clients’ growth is just absolutely incredible. I’ve had some clients since I started my private practice over three years ago. Watching someone grow, watching someone leave that bad relationship, watching that teenager grow confidence — I just absolutely love seeing that progress.

“I love watching people’s mental progress and being able to create that growth for them. Now I get to see that physical side. That physical piece is really neat, to be able to see people do things they couldn’t before is really neat.”

On finding balance:

“Balance is a word I probably say a million times a day. That’s what I think embodies whole-person wellness, finding that balance. Most of the time I do eat healthily, but sometimes I go and eat a cupcake. Sometimes I work out, some days I don’t.

“That balance is, I think, how you create that whole-person wellness and how you start kind of peeling back those layers to be the best version of yourself, as cheesy as that sounds. I think we all deserve to be the best version of ourselves.”

On her experiences opening the studio:

“It’s a little intimidating. It’s been really exciting, too. I tell people I wear a lot of hats — the therapist hat, the business hat, the fitness hat.

“It’s been a learning curve because opening a fitness studio is a lot different than opening a private practice. My husband says I’ve planted the seed and now I need to watch it grow.

“The studio has definitely been a lesson in patience and a lesson in gratitude.”

On getting the community involved:

“Doing this is going to be great for not just me, but the community. I want to hold wellness fairs and family events to help people with health and wellness and bring people together. We are creatures of connection, whether introverted or extroverted, and these events will help create that connection.

“I want to offer fun stuff and partner with other businesses to offer events like pilates and prosecco, plants and pilates events, yoga and shopping events.

“The community drives me. I love the idea of creating some of those opportunities and experiences that some bigger cities have to offer in a small town. So that drives me. I see Hickory growing, I see Hickory developing and I just want to be part of that to help lift up the community.”

On supporting women-owned businesses:

“We want to work with a lot of other women- and minority-owned businesses. I think supporting female-owned businesses and minority-owned businesses has always been important to me. It’s been a passion of mine. Now I know more of what it’s like to own a business myself and I want to uplift others even more.

“I’m trying to create a community of women among the people I hire. I’m trying to hire minorities and women. I’m really wanting to lift up the community in that regard.”

On lessons from her clients:

“My clients have shown me just how incredibly resilient we are as human beings. Some of the things my clients have endured, I cannot imagine, I cannot fathom. To watch their resilience, to watch the desire to grow and be better is incredible. Ultimately I think I’m already starting to see that in the studio, too.

“We often feel we have to settle for the life we’re in and I’m a big believer that we never have to settle — find what makes you happy and do it.”

