Notable Neighbor John Wepner: Therapist enjoys 'bearing witness' to his clients' 'struggles and successes'

John Claude Wepner’s interest in wellness began as a teenager when he immersed himself in books on topics ranging from holistic medicine to mindfulness.
The 38-year-old who grew up in the Hickory area has made wellness his profession. He opened a wellness center in Newton with his wife in 2010.
Wepner is now trading in the massage table for a therapist’s couch. He received his master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Lenoir-Rhyne University and has set up his practice on Union Square.
Wepner recently discussed the transition from massage therapy to counseling, as well as other aspects of his work. This interview has been edited for length and clarity,
On the biggest differences between massage therapy and counseling
The biggest change is how I frame the work.
So in the massage therapy field, in the body work field, it’s more about basically helping a client feel better.
Once they feel better, maybe they want to maintain that with me, maybe they don’t. There’s kind of an end to it all.
What I’m doing now, it’s more related to psychodynamics, psychotherapy, which can be much more ongoing.
Like people who just want to have someone to talk to and to work things out in their life because going through life we always have things we’re up against and things we can learn and grow about.
So it’s more of how can I help you question yourself in new and productive ways? How can I listen in a way that you feel heard and that you can say truths to yourselves that you haven’t quite been able to say before?
A lot of people can say things that are quite profound that they just hadn’t had the right environment to say before.
On misconceptions about the work he does
The work I do is deeply caring work.
The word “psychoanalyst” gets a lot of flak for being uncaring. There’s just a lot of old approaches to that and it’s not portrayed well in movies.
It’s often made fun of and I get it. I used to do the same thing.
There’s a way (to help) understanding and a contemporary frame which generates a lot of depth and empathy and a kind of in-this-togetherness feeling.
I’m not just here analyzing you. That’s not what I do, but I help you ask questions for yourself. I ask questions for you and we can try and get to the bottom of things in a way that feels organic and useful.
Freud only originated the style. It’s gone a long way since then.
On his participation in the group therapy program Hero’s Journey
There’s an organization I’m involved with called the Hero’s Journey program, which is a group of therapists that come together in West Virginia and offer basically group therapy in a wilderness context for a week at a time.
It’s just a great time because we’re there seeing change in the guys. We’re talking about deep things in a group like sexuality, loss, grief, wounds from fathers; you know, those psychological woundings.
People can start putting words to that and getting support from other men.
Then we do the hiking part. We might do a rock climbing thing together, which is often very kind of awe-inspiring.
On the most rewarding part of being a therapist
It’s a privilege to hear people share about the intimate details of their life, both their struggles and successes.
For example, I don’t watch drama on TV because I already work in a field that is full of people’s ups and downs. I don’t need to watch that on my relaxation time.
It’s one of the highlights of my job to bear witness to the intimate details in people’s lives.
It’s very unique to the profession to hear what people usually don’t talk about to others or even tell themselves out loud. It feels very rewarding.
