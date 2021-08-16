Notable Neighbor John Wepner: Therapist enjoys 'bearing witness' to his clients' 'struggles and successes'

So it’s more of how can I help you question yourself in new and productive ways? How can I listen in a way that you feel heard and that you can say truths to yourselves that you haven’t quite been able to say before?

A lot of people can say things that are quite profound that they just hadn’t had the right environment to say before.

On misconceptions about the work he does

The work I do is deeply caring work.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The word “psychoanalyst” gets a lot of flak for being uncaring. There’s just a lot of old approaches to that and it’s not portrayed well in movies.

It’s often made fun of and I get it. I used to do the same thing.

There’s a way (to help) understanding and a contemporary frame which generates a lot of depth and empathy and a kind of in-this-togetherness feeling.

I’m not just here analyzing you. That’s not what I do, but I help you ask questions for yourself. I ask questions for you and we can try and get to the bottom of things in a way that feels organic and useful.

Freud only originated the style. It’s gone a long way since then.