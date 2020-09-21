Notable Neighbor John Norwood: Blacksmith uses talents to forge tools, re-create weapons

On the most difficult part of being a blacksmith:

The hardest part of the job I’d say is there’s a lot of steps in the process of making anything like a hammer or a blade or an axe. It can be fatally flawed at pretty much every step.

There’s something you can do every step of the way to completely destroy the project and have to start over.

And there are times when you’ll be almost done with something and you’ll screw it up and all you can do is throw it out and start over. Like, something you’ve spent days or weeks working on is now trash because you made a mistake.

So there are times when that can be frustrating but it’s just the nature of the material.

In some aspects metal can be a forgiving material but in other aspects it’s really not. Like if a blade breaks … there’s no way to fix it.

On his future as a blacksmith:

There’s always stuff I’d like to do. I’d like to do more architectural ironwork and ornamental stuff.

Eventually … I want to move to a bigger shop because I’ve pushed this about as far as I can push it.

I’d eventually like to be able to offer free classes for veterans to teach smithing as a post-traumatic stress disorder coping mechanism, but that’s years down the line. But that’s a goal that I am looking towards.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

