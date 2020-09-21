Notable Neighbor John Norwood: Blacksmith uses talents to forge tools, re-create weapons

John Norwood picked up metalworking as a hobby after he was introduced to the craft through a school project.
Though he now makes his living as a blacksmith, Norwood initially had other plans.
The 28-year-old, who grew up in Pittsboro and has lived in Hickory for the last five years, thought his career would be in the military. “I was just a very angry young man and there was a war to fight,” Norwood said of his decision to join the U.S. Army out of high school.
He served four years, including a tour in Afghanistan. Norwood expected to retire from the military but ended up leaving as part of a troop reduction in 2013.
He then worked as a personal trainer in Chapel Hill. It was a job he enjoyed, but he did not find a strong market for training when he came to Hickory.
In need of a job, he became a bail bondsman, which allowed him ample time to pursue his blacksmithing hobby in the shop he set up under his home.
He now works exclusively as a blacksmith.
Norwood said he’s shipped products all across the United States and to other countries.
He demonstrates his craft on his “Old Hickory Forge” Facebook page and was featured on the History Channel show “Forged in Fire” in 2019.
Norwood discussed his first metalworking project, some of the items he produces and his future in the craft.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
On his first metalworking project as a high school student:
We didn’t really have to make anything in particular. I just went to my mentor’s house … and I looked at a lot of her sculpture work and everything. I was just inspired by some of the materials she worked with and the work she did.
I actually ended up making a table out of like some rebar and a bunch of other metal and it had a chainsaw chain welded around the edge.
My parents still have that table.
On the items he forges:
A big target audience for me is other blacksmiths because … you can’t really buy good purpose-built forging hammers anywhere. Smithing hammers aren’t things that are mass-produced. You can buy some but they’re often, they’re never as good as if you buy them from a blacksmith who makes them specifically for other blacksmiths.
But also, I do enjoy re-creating historical weaponry and things like that also.
I’ll do a little bit of research and look at some pictures. I seem to have the best luck when I just get a picture in my head and take it and run with it. I try not to overthink it.
On the most difficult part of being a blacksmith:
The hardest part of the job I’d say is there’s a lot of steps in the process of making anything like a hammer or a blade or an axe. It can be fatally flawed at pretty much every step.
There’s something you can do every step of the way to completely destroy the project and have to start over.
And there are times when you’ll be almost done with something and you’ll screw it up and all you can do is throw it out and start over. Like, something you’ve spent days or weeks working on is now trash because you made a mistake.
So there are times when that can be frustrating but it’s just the nature of the material.
In some aspects metal can be a forgiving material but in other aspects it’s really not. Like if a blade breaks … there’s no way to fix it.
On his future as a blacksmith:
There’s always stuff I’d like to do. I’d like to do more architectural ironwork and ornamental stuff.
Eventually … I want to move to a bigger shop because I’ve pushed this about as far as I can push it.
I’d eventually like to be able to offer free classes for veterans to teach smithing as a post-traumatic stress disorder coping mechanism, but that’s years down the line. But that’s a goal that I am looking towards.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
