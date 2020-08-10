Notable Neighbor Jessica Lopez: She worships by dancing, teaching

After returning home in 2013, Lopez continued her mission work by helping establish a church, iChurch, in Hickory and becoming the tutoring program director at Centro Latino.

“I truly have a heart for the Hispanic community,” Lopez said. “When I was in Puerto Rico there was a time that I did not speak the language. It was very frustrating for me to not be able to communicate to the people around me. I felt very alone and I didn’t know what to do. Thankfully, I had people around me to show me the way.

“This is what I love to provide through my services at Centro; I love that Centro Latino is a place where immigrants from all over can come and find help in our community,” Lopez said. The tutoring program helps children from kindergarten to fifth grade be successful in English-speaking school systems.

Lopez is now the Arts Ministry Director at iChurch in Hickory. She teaches others about a form of worship she picked up while in Puerto Rico: creative dance.

“It has become a huge part of who I am,” she said. “In this world we live in today it is so difficult for us to express how we feel or what we are going through. Sometimes our words just aren’t enough to show what we truly feel inside.”