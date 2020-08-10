Notable Neighbor Jessica Lopez: She worships by dancing, teaching

After graduating high school in 2009, Jessica Lopez embarked on a mission trip to Puerto Rico that was supposed to last a few months. She ended up staying for four years.
“The mission field taught me so much about life,” Lopez said. “I realized that there is so much more out there in the world than I had ever dreamed or imagined. I was so used to living in my one little corner of the world.”
While in Puerto Rico, Lopez helped run an educational academy. “Schools are very different in Puerto Rico than they are here,” she said. “Many parents wanted their children to have a better opportunity for learning and so they would place them in the academy where they would be safe and also learn English.”
Lopez visited villages in the Dominican Republic during her time in Puerto Rico. “We would go out into the villages to provide food and water for those that were in need,” she explained. “We would also bring fun things for the children to do inside of the villages.
“I loved learning about the different cultures and seeing how other types of people interact with each other. This taught me to always keep an open mind to the struggles of people around me,” Lopez continued. “Every person has their own journey and walk of life, and it’s so beautiful to sit down and watch how a person can fight and grow in their journey.”
After returning home in 2013, Lopez continued her mission work by helping establish a church, iChurch, in Hickory and becoming the tutoring program director at Centro Latino.
“I truly have a heart for the Hispanic community,” Lopez said. “When I was in Puerto Rico there was a time that I did not speak the language. It was very frustrating for me to not be able to communicate to the people around me. I felt very alone and I didn’t know what to do. Thankfully, I had people around me to show me the way.
“This is what I love to provide through my services at Centro; I love that Centro Latino is a place where immigrants from all over can come and find help in our community,” Lopez said. The tutoring program helps children from kindergarten to fifth grade be successful in English-speaking school systems.
Lopez is now the Arts Ministry Director at iChurch in Hickory. She teaches others about a form of worship she picked up while in Puerto Rico: creative dance.
“It has become a huge part of who I am,” she said. “In this world we live in today it is so difficult for us to express how we feel or what we are going through. Sometimes our words just aren’t enough to show what we truly feel inside.”
Lopez said she uses dance as a way to communicate what she is feeling to others. “There is nothing more liberating than to go before God with my whole body, mind and spirit and just let all of my worries and cares go,” she said. “I love to teach others to (dance) as well. Our world deals with so much stress and anxiety, but teaching others to use dance as their outlet has been one of my greatest joys in life.”
“My main job in directing the Arts' team is to help others on their own journey with God,” she continued. “I have worked with many ages — children, youth and adults. It is so rewarding to see a person living out their best life and truly finding a community that loves them and wants the best for them.”
Lopez said when she is at church, she feels that she is living out her God-driven purpose. “iChurch is my home; It is my family,” she said. “I love that I am given the opportunity to serve in an area that I feel passionate about. Not every church has an arts team and I feel so grateful that I am given the opportunity to worship God in my own way.”
Even though Lopez says God has blessed her with a strong church family, she’s not forsaken mission work. “I love doing missions and continue to do them as much as I can,” she said. “I’ve been to Mexico City, Mexico since I have returned home, and I have also done local missions on the coast of North Carolina after hurricanes.
“Missionary work will always be a part of my life. If God calls me, then I will go."
Emily Willis is a general assignment reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.