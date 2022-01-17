Notable neighbor Jessica Bumgarner always knew she would be a nurse

In Jessica Bumgarner’s first hour as a nurse, she dealt with a cardiac emergency, a stroke and a patient falling in the bathroom.
While that first day in 2010 was tough, Bumgarner stuck with it because she knew nursing was her calling.
“I don’t ever remember a time when I didn’t want to be a nurse,” she said. “I don’t ever remember a time when I wasn’t trying to be someone or something’s caretaker. I think I have always had a giver’s heart, this unquenchable desire to give to others, to bring joy to those less fortunate than myself.”
While growing up in Lenoir, Bumgarner felt her calling was to be a nurse. Her life experiences shaped that.
Her parents and grandparents instilled in her that she should help others, and it stuck. As a child, Bumgarner always looked out for people getting injured and wanted to help and protect others, she said.
At 5 years old, Bumgarner joined a group at her church where she made crafts to take to local nursing homes and visited elderly people in homes throughout the year, she said.
“The joy I saw on their faces was unlike anything else, and I knew I wanted to help light up faces like that for the rest of my life,” Bumgarner said.
Years later, Bumgarner watched her mother battle breast cancer. The memories are in sharp focus for her still: Her parents returning with the bad news, their first Christmas after the diagnosis and the months of treatment her mother endured.
“I watched nurse after nurse minister to my mom and our family,” Bumgarner said. “I watched them care for my mom unselfishly and walk us through every surgery, every chemotherapy administration with grace. They lightened the burden, they loved people that weren’t their family and they made us feel like we mattered. I knew that’s what I wanted to do for other people. I wanted to make them matter, make them feel loved, minister to those people at their lowest points.”
Bumgarner studied nursing at Lenoir-Rhyne University and graduated in 2010. She started working at Frye Regional Medical Center that year, eventually landing at the heart care center. She worked there for five years and fell in love with cardiac nursing.
Later, Bumgarner became a transition of care navigator and heart failure coordinator at Frye. Most recently, she took on the role of stroke coordinator, as well. She became a certified heart failure nurse in 2019 and is now working toward her board certification in cardiology, she said.
Recently, Bumgarner answered questions about her nursing career. The responses have been edited for length and clarity.
What do you like most about your work?
I love the patients that I work with, many of which I have known for almost 10 years at this point. They become like family.
Heart failure is a chronic, progressive disease, so most of the patients that I have worked with over the years tend to come back to the hospital here and there and have frequent office visits so I have gotten to know them pretty well. I know their families and pets. I know their birthdays and when they take vacations. I have become part of their families and they trust me with their questions and medical care and I love that part of my job.
I have always enjoyed a challenge and some days the things we accomplish inside the walls of the hospital are nothing short of miracles.
The work I do is rewarding. I can see the difference it makes in people’s lives and at the end of the day when I lay my head down to rest I know that I have made a difference and the world is a little better because of the great team of people I work with at Frye.
What are you most passionate about?
Of the many hats that I wear on a daily basis, the one that I am particularly passionate about is education. Whether it is educating a patient and their family about a low-sodium diet or speaking with a physician about a new medication on the market for the treatment of heart failure, I love teaching people.
I feel like I have given something of myself to the people around me and I have done my part to make my community healthier.
Are there memories from your time as a nurse that stand out?
All of us have patients that we will never forget. I have a particularly special patient that I will always hold close to my heart. He was a heart failure patient that frequented the hospital.
He was in his 80s when I met him but acted like he was a teenager. He would make jokes, tell stories from his childhood and dance in the hallway with me when he started feeling better. He even visited the unit when he wasn’t sick.
He really made an impression on me. He became a friend, a bit of a third grandpa. Sadly, he developed cancer about two years ago and passed away.
It’s patients like him that make it worth it. The ones we develop rapport with, who become a second family. As nurses, we become so invested in our patients and when they pass on they take a little piece of us with them.
What advice have you gotten that you carry with you?
“Everyone is always fighting a battle you know nothing about. Always, always, always be kind.”
I think everyone is capable of putting on this tough exterior shell sometimes, but at the end of the day all of us are fighting some battle that we keep to ourselves, that only our inner circle knows about.