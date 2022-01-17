Notable neighbor Jessica Bumgarner always knew she would be a nurse

What do you like most about your work?

I love the patients that I work with, many of which I have known for almost 10 years at this point. They become like family.

Heart failure is a chronic, progressive disease, so most of the patients that I have worked with over the years tend to come back to the hospital here and there and have frequent office visits so I have gotten to know them pretty well. I know their families and pets. I know their birthdays and when they take vacations. I have become part of their families and they trust me with their questions and medical care and I love that part of my job.

I have always enjoyed a challenge and some days the things we accomplish inside the walls of the hospital are nothing short of miracles.

The work I do is rewarding. I can see the difference it makes in people’s lives and at the end of the day when I lay my head down to rest I know that I have made a difference and the world is a little better because of the great team of people I work with at Frye.

What are you most passionate about?