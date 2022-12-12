Notable Neighbor Jesse Salwen: Claremont resident talks about experiences as nuclear weapons officer, wildlife photographer

At various times in his life, Jesse Salwen has been a nuclear weapons officer in the Navy, head of a company that produced heart-shaped candy boxes, private pilot and wildlife photographer.

Born in New York City on Thanksgiving Day in 1937, Salwen, now a Claremont resident, grew up in Philadelphia.

Reflecting on his youth, Salwen said: “I was a 155-pound center and linebacker in high school and honorable mention All Philadelphia. And they said on the sidelines, ‘He’s got more guts than brains.’ I’ve had to approach everything with all I’ve got because nothing’s come easy.”

Salwen’s life presented him with a variety of challenging and memorable experiences.

After graduating from Lehigh University with a degree in industrial engineering, Salwen spent more than three years in the Navy. He was the caretaker of Polaris missiles during a period that included the Cuban missile crisis.

Salwen went to work for his family’s paper mill. He would later buy that business and another called A. Klein & Co., which manufactured heart-shaped candy boxes.

He faced pressures at their location in New York City. “The landlord raised the rent 500% in Queens, New York, and he got my attention,” he said. Salwen moved the business to Claremont in 1981.

He ran the business there for about a quarter of a century until it closed. After the business went under, he decided to devote more time to one of his passions: photography.

As a child, Salwen recalled helping his brother in the closet they had converted to a darkroom. He had a photo shop in Claremont at one time that has since closed.

Now, he takes trips around the world taking photographs. At 85, Salwen said he has a trip planned for Malaysia and Borneo to photograph orangutans and gorillas.

In addition to those pursuits, Salwen has been a private pilot and flight instructor who has logged 7,000 hours of flight time.

Salwen recently discussed his time in the Navy, some of his favorite trips to photograph animals and a time he relied on his training to land his plane when problems arose.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

On his experiences in the Navy:

There aren’t very many people who got to be on 10 Polaris submarines.

They never went anywhere with me, but I loaded their missiles, and I built the reentry systems and, as a 22- and 23-year-old, I owned warheads and whole missiles because I signed for the warhead, and wherever the warhead went, I went.

I had a tremendous amount of responsibility, just no authority.

They liked the engineering degree, so they sent me to a bunch of schools, and it was also during the time of the Cuban missile crisis. As a result, we were in Goose Creek, South Carolina, and very close to Cuba, so we had an interesting period of time.

People say, ‘Well, gee, around those weapons weren’t you afraid of radiation?’ No.

We didn’t need anything, and it takes such an incredible amount of things to happen in a proper sequence for it to become a nuclear device, and the only thing is if you get real close the high explosives could bite you, but that’s no different than any other kind of weapons system.

So, no, I didn’t feel in fear for my life. Maybe I was not smart enough; I don’t know.

On photographing tigers in India:

That guy came right in front of the Jeep, and people said, how’d you get so close? I said, well, I had an appointment with him. I told him I was the one with the leg hanging out of the Jeep.

That was a phenomenal trip. I actually took one picture for the fun of it. The guide said — and it was dark and we were leaving the park — and he said, ‘There’s one over there.’

It’s pixelated; it’s whatever it is. But I got a picture of the tiger laying there and looking at us.

On landing a plane after the engine froze:

I was at 23,000 feet over Charlotte. The air intake is really what froze, and so fuel-burning engines really like air.

You just kick into — there’s a list of memorized actions to take and then you go to the checklist that’s in the plane available to you after you’ve done that.

But you’ve got to do the memorization stuff first, and it just got done because I went every year to flight safety in Wichita where they grilled me in a simulator for three days and came out certified every year.

Nobody made me do that because I wasn’t flying for an airline. I was flying for my business, but I went because it was the right thing to do and that’s the way I taught my students, and I never lost a student. I didn’t have any of them crash, so I felt good about that.

On some of the favorite places he has visited:

Antarctica was really very interesting, but we’ve tried to make each one unique in itself and that makes them all unique in memory, so it’s kind of hard to pick the best.

We had a great time with the snow monkeys in Japan, and then we went to Hokkaido on the northern island of Japan and took pictures of eagles fighting with each other in the air.

The key to getting good pictures — along with knowing something about it — is take a lot of them.