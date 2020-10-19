Notable Neighbor Jennifer Lowrance: Our everyday is somebody's worst day: Deputy fire marshal talks love of firefighting, public service

My daughter and I participate in pageants and last Christmas we were in a parade. The lady looked at me and she said, ‘You don’t know who I am.’

It kind of took me a minute and I apologized and I said, ‘No ma'am, I don’t.”

Then her husband came around the truck and he said, ‘Do you remember us?’

I apologized and I said, ‘No.’

Then they told me who they were. It was their family member who had perished. They remembered me from that fire. Then, full circle, our daughters are now friends.

It just kind of takes you back for a minute because they remembered me. They remembered everything I said, everything I did to help them, everything that went on that morning.

It sticks with you because when you live in the county that you work in, you may be at the grocery store and you may run into somebody that you helped. You may be out and about and they’ve rebuilt their home and they want to show it you.

And you know what, you stop and you go see because they lose everything and they’re very proud when they are able to build that back.

On what she is proudest of:

Not giving up.