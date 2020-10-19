Notable Neighbor Jennifer Lowrance: Our everyday is somebody's worst day: Deputy fire marshal talks love of firefighting, public service

Jennifer Lowrance knew firefighting was her passion the moment she stepped into a burning building.
She was 19 at the time and the fire was a controlled burn in her native Davie County.
“So for me, going into that fire, I loved it,” Lowrance said. “I knew that’s what I wanted. Whether it was going to be a volunteer or a career, I didn’t know that yet but I knew it was something I valued and I wanted in my life.”
Seventeen years later, Lowrance is still reporting to fires. She currently serves as the deputy fire marshal for Catawba County.
Her interest in firefighting took hold when her brother became a junior firefighter.
She and her mother would accompany her brother to the calls and Lowrance decided it was something she wanted to do.
She began working toward her certifications at 16.
Lowrance discussed the adrenaline rush that comes with firefighting, the compassion required to do the job well and the bonds she has formed with fire victims and their families.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
On the passion that goes into being a firefighter:
There’s an element of adrenaline to it. There’s an element of fire that is just charismatic. You have to love going into a burning building basically.
It’s just a passion. You enjoy putting out a fire and you enjoy that adrenaline and you enjoy … what you’re doing. And there’s an element of, you’re serving your public. You’re serving the community. You’re helping people.
As a firefighter, you love fighting fire but you’re wanting to save as much of that person’s house as possible.
There’s always an element of fear in this job every day.
On the importance of compassion in doing the job:
The one thing I say about what we do is: Our everyday is the worst day of someone’s life.
It takes a lot of compassion and strength and humility at times, too, because every day when we come to work we know the next call is, for someone, it’s a bad day.
So we have to balance what we’re doing with the compassion of, when we go to a house fire, that person has lost everything. We really try to work with the victims … to comfort them and help them in any way possible with various organizations in the county.
On the bonds she has formed with fire victims and their families:
There was a family member that unfortunately perished in (a fire).
We were there and we helped with the investigation, and we helped the family and we kind of helped them move forward.
My daughter and I participate in pageants and last Christmas we were in a parade. The lady looked at me and she said, ‘You don’t know who I am.’
It kind of took me a minute and I apologized and I said, ‘No ma'am, I don’t.”
Then her husband came around the truck and he said, ‘Do you remember us?’
I apologized and I said, ‘No.’
Then they told me who they were. It was their family member who had perished. They remembered me from that fire. Then, full circle, our daughters are now friends.
It just kind of takes you back for a minute because they remembered me. They remembered everything I said, everything I did to help them, everything that went on that morning.
It sticks with you because when you live in the county that you work in, you may be at the grocery store and you may run into somebody that you helped. You may be out and about and they’ve rebuilt their home and they want to show it you.
And you know what, you stop and you go see because they lose everything and they’re very proud when they are able to build that back.
On what she is proudest of:
Not giving up.
I have a daughter and while I know that this career can be dangerous, I always think to myself, ‘How can I tell her she can be anything she wants to be when mommy doesn’t?’
I’m proud of myself for continuing to go after what I want and learning from those around me.
And of all things, my daughter says she wants to be a firefighter.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
